Showing its disconnect from humanity, Hamas boasts about its childcare skills

Hamas has apparently realized that it’s bad publicity to decapitate babies and burn them alive in their cribs and then to snatch infants and toddlers, only to place them in empty chicken cages as hostages. Their hatred for the Jews is so overwhelming it didn’t occur to them that normal people (and there are many left in the world) would react with revulsion. So, Hamas has now put out a video purporting to show its tender, loving care for the Jewish babies it stole.

One of the things Israel has routinely done for decades now is to offer advanced medical care for children in Gaza and the West Bank. That’s because the terrorist governments in those two regions can’t be bothered to take care of their citizens. They’re too busy thinking up new schemes for Israel’s genocidal takeover. Israel fills the gap:

Hadassah Hospital in Israel does free cardiac surgery on Palestinian babies born with heart defects. — Judy Resnick (@Rezzno) March 9, 2012

United efforts of Israeli and Palestinian medical staff save baby girl from #Gaza

Save a Child’s Heart brings children to #Israel from all over the world for lifesaving surgery ❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱❤️🇮🇱https://t.co/vnmBoewqdJ — Lola❤🐾🕊🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@lolasky2014) May 18, 2020

A 6 month old #Palestinian baby born to Syrian refugee parents has been given a second chance at life after receiving a heart transplant from a Jewish child.

The surgery was performed at #Israel’s Sheba Hospital.https://t.co/kQy6AaeWlD … pic.twitter.com/VVXsFcwNSh pic.twitter.com/C95Y8od5IG — No2BDS 🇮🇱 (@no2bds) October 12, 2018

This is what moral, decent people do. On the other side, this is what immoral, indecent people do:

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING ⚠️ ⚠️



We wish these images didn’t exist.



We wish we didn’t have to share these images.



More then 1,300 Israeli civilians slaughtered.



Women and girls raped.



People burned alive.



Young kids kidnapped.



Babies tortured and murdered.



Parents… pic.twitter.com/eKZluFg36v — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 13, 2023

⚠️ Trigger Warning ⚠️ Today it was revealed that 40 Israeli babies were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists. Some of them had their heads chopped off, others were burned alive in their cribs. There are no more excuses to be had, no more context to understand what is happening… pic.twitter.com/dkm9tbSB3v — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) October 11, 2023

(By the way, this was the centerpiece of Hamas’s plan: Slaughtering civilians.)

This is so evil, this is beyond words, I cannot stop weeping watching savage behavior.



Hamas terrorists hold the toddlers in cages like animals.



I beg you not to be silent, pray, take action, and share with others pic.twitter.com/yif4l7tyqd — Marziyeh Amirizadeh مرضیه امیری زاده (@MAmirizadeh) October 8, 2023

Hamas’s advantage has always been that it wields for propaganda images of its dead children (or, at least, sheet-draped bodies that it claims are dead children). Its leadership clearly assumed that Israel would do its usual low-level, blow-up-a-few-buildings reprisals, so it even got at least one “child” ready for the cameras:

Hamas accidentally posted a video of a doll (yes a doll) suggesting that it was a part of casualties caused by an IDF attack. pic.twitter.com/U14Lb2BOhv — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 13, 2023

You can only imagine the shock in the Hamas control room when the terrorists realized that seeing Jews subjected to a second Holocaust didn’t go down well. People were shocked and disgusted, especially because they realized that, if Islamists could do this to their Jewish neighbors—not just bombs or the random stabbing, but wholesale ecstatic slaughter—they could do that to non-Jews around the world, too. Hamas is now in damage control. To that end, it has released a video of its kinder, more nurturing killers gently cradling the babies they snatched from their dead parents’ arms to use as hostages and living shields against Israeli missiles:

BREAKING: Hamas publishes footage of its fighters keeping Israeli children as human shields in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AvhLj3WOwH — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 13, 2023

Sane, decent people were not amused:

BREAKING: Hamas publishes footages showing its Terrorists keeping Israeli children as human shields in #Gaza.



One child was forced to say antisemitic words to be allowed to drink water. #Hamas pic.twitter.com/cXoc5IEe7M — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) October 13, 2023

Here are the Hamas monsters 👇 But they are also Hamas cowards using Israeli babies and children as human shields - Hard to believe today in NYC that I even had non-Palestinian Americans yelling that there are no dead Israeli Jewish babies and that it was all propaganda — These… https://t.co/xxXAmrTQgG — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 13, 2023

Hamas releases video of captured Israeli children it's using as human shields as example of its "compassion" https://t.co/8TFNcepPrK — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 13, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Hamas publishes footage of little children they've KIDNAPPED in Israel after BUTCHERING their parents and are now holding as human shields in Gaza.



How kind.



pic.twitter.com/u8lznmYG6h — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 13, 2023

Once again, let’s be clear: The side that uses children—its own and the children of its enemies—to protect itself from bombs is the evil side. Whatever you feel for the Palestinians right now is overwhelmed by the need to destroy every adult in that video.

And remember, if the Palestinian people are mostly “innocent” of these crimes, they are also prisoners of their government. If Israel destroys Hamas, it frees the same people Hamas has already been using as human shields for decades now.

Image: X screen grab.