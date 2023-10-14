« NBC: ‘Trump’ and his ‘allies’ are guilty of stoking fears of terrorism without evidence | Leftist media outlets are ridding themselves of Islamists »
October 14, 2023

Showing its disconnect from humanity, Hamas boasts about its childcare skills

By Andrea Widburg

Hamas has apparently realized that it’s bad publicity to decapitate babies and burn them alive in their cribs and then to snatch infants and toddlers, only to place them in empty chicken cages as hostages. Their hatred for the Jews is so overwhelming it didn’t occur to them that normal people (and there are many left in the world) would react with revulsion. So, Hamas has now put out a video purporting to show its tender, loving care for the Jewish babies it stole.

One of the things Israel has routinely done for decades now is to offer advanced medical care for children in Gaza and the West Bank. That’s because the terrorist governments in those two regions can’t be bothered to take care of their citizens. They’re too busy thinking up new schemes for Israel’s genocidal takeover. Israel fills the gap:

This is what moral, decent people do. On the other side, this is what immoral, indecent people do:

(By the way, this was the centerpiece of Hamas’s plan: Slaughtering civilians.)

Hamas’s advantage has always been that it wields for propaganda images of its dead children (or, at least, sheet-draped bodies that it claims are dead children). Its leadership clearly assumed that Israel would do its usual low-level, blow-up-a-few-buildings reprisals, so it even got at least one “child” ready for the cameras:

You can only imagine the shock in the Hamas control room when the terrorists realized that seeing Jews subjected to a second Holocaust didn’t go down well. People were shocked and disgusted, especially because they realized that, if Islamists could do this to their Jewish neighbors—not just bombs or the random stabbing, but wholesale ecstatic slaughter—they could do that to non-Jews around the world, too. Hamas is now in damage control. To that end, it has released a video of its kinder, more nurturing killers gently cradling the babies they snatched from their dead parents’ arms to use as hostages and living shields against Israeli missiles:

Sane, decent people were not amused:

Once again, let’s be clear: The side that uses children—its own and the children of its enemies—to protect itself from bombs is the evil side. Whatever you feel for the Palestinians right now is overwhelmed by the need to destroy every adult in that video.

And remember, if the Palestinian people are mostly “innocent” of these crimes, they are also prisoners of their government. If Israel destroys Hamas, it frees the same people Hamas has already been using as human shields for decades now.

Image: X screen grab.

