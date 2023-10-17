Rupert Murdoch in the crosshairs of the ‘green’ pushers for failing to completely censor climate change debunkers

Who do the so-called experts behind the radical green agenda blame for the fact that 100% of people don’t gobble up and repeat their talking points? Apparently… Rupert Murdoch?

Last month, Murdoch announced he’d be stepping down as the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp, and yesterday, Yahoo News ran an article highlighting the reactions to the news:

The Australian’s impact on the media landscape since the 1950s has had far-reaching and damaging consequences. Speaking to the Guardian, climate scientist at Australian National University Joëlle Gergis said: ‘It’s hard to think of another person who has single-handedly done more to muddy the public’s understanding of climate change.’ … Climate scientist and University of Pennsylvania professor Michael Mann added, per the Guardian: ‘He has wielded his global media empire as a cudgel to sow confusion and doubt about the science and the solutions. He will go down in history as one of the greatest climate villains.’

Murdoch, a media titan, owns Fox News (among other outlets), and although he’s no conservative free-flow-of-information herp, he at least allowed some debate. Some people were allowed to tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally, and some people were allowed to debunk the stories below.

Here is an absolutely idiotic narrative regurgitated by USA Today to push the green agenda, one in which politicians and bureaucrats falsely claim they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if we just give up our way of life provided by reasonably priced energy, and modern amenities:

The climate change issue is getting critical: Warmer, drier weather could threaten the beer supply. That’s because harvests of hops, a crucial ingredient in beer making, could decline by as much as 18% in Europe by 2050….

Crops have thrived the last 140 years as the green pushers have continuously warned us of looming disasters. Rising CO2 helps crops, like hops, thrive. Warmer weather helps crops; freezing weather destroys crops. It’s really not that cosmic.

The claim that hops crops could decline by 18% in 27 years is just made up, like most of the predictions on climate change. There is no way they could get a precise number like that with all the natural variables that affect the climate.

It is pathetic that puppet-people, posing as journalists, will just repeat whatever they are told in order to push the leftist agenda without asking questions or doing research.

As for CO2. The estimated content in the atmosphere in 1880 was around 280 parts per million, a miniscule amount that in no way could control the climate. Today, it is around 420 PPM—again, a miniscule amount. That means that CO2 content has risen 50% while temperatures have fluctuated up and down around a flat line, with a minimum overall rise after a little ice age ended around 1860. When there is no correlation, there is no causation.

Anyone with a brain would recognize that a one or two degree overall temperature rise after an ice age ends would be cyclical and normal. Sadly, most journalists seem to be lacking a brain.

Some of the most idiotic and costly policies that make green pushers rich are giving up gas powered engines for highly flammable pollutants, burying carbon, and worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits. Making people rely on lithium is extremely helpful to China, which would love to destroy America.

The classic “green” pusher, Bill Gates, is a billionaire who lives in mansions and flies in private jets, and lectures us about our carbon footprint. He caters to China, and like China, he is buying up American farmland. Gates owns an estimated 270,000 acres. He puts a lot of small farmers out of business, just like he destroyed a lot of small companies as he built Microsoft.

If people actually desire to put small farmers out of business and make billionaires like Gates richer and more powerful, just support Joe Biden’s policy to make gas powered farm equipment worthless! Gates also invested in a venture that wants to dim the sun—of course, in the 1970’s, the media claimed Earth was cooling rapidly.

It is journalists who just repeat what they are told who are the most dangerous to our survival as a free and prosperous country; not those who allow debate and inquiry.

Nothing like a campaign of vicious censorship to convince the masses that you’re being truthful about your cause.

Image: Hudson Institute, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.