Replacing Dianne Feinstein

With the passing of long-serving Senator Dianne Feinstein Friday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom has the rare second chance to pick California’s next senator. His first opportunity, which came when Kamala Harris resigned to become Vice President, was to appoint Alex Padilla, as a nod to racial identity politics. In March of 2021 Newsom repeated his pledge to racial identity politics when he promised to appoint a Black woman to replace Dianne Feinstein. Newsom can now make good on that pledge.

Several black women are under consideration: Karen Bass, the current mayor of Los Angeles and Representative Barbara Lee of Oakland are the two most likely. Both meet Newsom’s stated criteria, but both would create some headaches. Lee has announced she is running for the Senate seat in next year’s election. Picking her would give her a leg up on Adam Schiff, who is also running. Bass, if picked, would likely run in ’24 as an incumbent. Newsom would then alienate those currently running for the office, people whose support he will need when he runs for the Presidency in ’24 or ’28.

There is another candidate, one which would solve several problems the Democrats currently have, while allowing Newsom to keep his promise: Kamala Harris. Let’s consider several factors with this potential appointment:

First, Harris is seen by many Democrats as a drag on the administration. She has been a terrible Vice President, as correctly reflected in her low approval ratings. The Democrats missed an opportunity to be rid of her, when she was not considered for the Supreme Court, as once again, she met the primary qualifications as defined by Joe Biden. Would they allow this second opportunity to pass them by?

Harris would need to accept a ‘demotion,’ which going from Vice President back to the Senate certainly would be. That will be tough for her to do. But, given the next point:

Second, the only person who believes that Kamala Harris could ever be elected President is Kamala Harris. If the offer is made to her, insider Democrats will need to meet with her to convince her of that cold hard fact. Those discussing this could present her with the following choice: a long career in politics as a senator from California, or a future out of politics to go on the rubber chicken circuit delivering speeches for fees or occasional talk shows to stay in the limelight. An option that would not serve to stroke her ego.

Let’s consider this from Newsom’s perspective:

Selecting Harris would qualify, in the minds of many, that he has selected a black woman, despite her mixed-race heritage. It would also allow him to make the claim that he selected the ‘most qualified’ person for the job. Since Harris was previously a senator, the argument would hold water.

It also gives him another advantage: It would take her out of the Presidential race in ’24, should Biden opt not to run. Yes, Newsom has advantages nationally over Harris, but with two Democrats from California running in the primary, the vote in that state would be split. Harris would take the Black vote. which would create a situation where Newsom could not be assured of a victory.

The Democrats have a real problem, with a weak bench, as they look at the presidential race for 2024. Assuming Biden does not run, which looks increasingly likely, they would be stuck with Harris, a losing proposition if there ever was one.

Newsom has not made his desires to run for the Presidency a secret. But at 55 he could let the election of ’24 run its course, to then run in 2028.

The biggest obstacle for Harris becoming the next senator from California is probably Harris herself, as her own ego will be the primary resistive force to her decision.

Granted, this is a long shot, but no other selection would serve to benefit the Democrat party in general and Gavin Newsom specifically.

Also on the plus side: 49 states would be spared from having much to do with this horrid woman.

Image: US Senate