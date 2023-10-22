Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is an abusive boss with a vile potty mouth

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D. Tex.) has been in Congress since 1995. She boasts a BA in political science from Yale University and a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law. With those credentials, you might imagine a woman of gravitas, decency, and dignity. If that’s what you imagine, you also believe in Tinker Bell-esque fairies and peace-loving Iranian mullahs. All of those are wildly errant fantasies. Instead, she is a radical leftist. We’re also learning now that she is a verbally abusive boss with a potty mouth so extreme it renders her completely incoherent.

Here’s some of what Jackson Lee stands for:

China

Venezuela

Calling Tea Party members, who wanted lower taxes, the KKK

Pro-LGBTQ+ policies

Challenging elections in which Republicans win

Jackson Lee has also advertised over the years that she was a beneficiary of affirmative action when she got her degrees. In other words, her mental wattage is open to question. Here are two verbatim quotations:

“Today, we have two Vietnams, side by side, North and South, exchanging and working. We may not agree with all that North Vietnam is doing, but they are living in peace. I would look for a better human rights record for North Vietnam, but they are living side by side.” [snip] “Maybe I should offer a good thanks to the distinguished members of the majority, the Republicans, my chairman and others, for giving us an opportunity to have a deliberative constitutional discussion that reinforces the sanctity of this nation and how well it is that we have lasted some 400 years, operating under a constitution that clearly defines what is constitutional and what is not.”

Additionally, Jackson Lee, when a member of the House Committee on Science, is famous for asking if the Mars Pathfinder was able to take a picture of the American flag that Neil Armstrong planted in 1969…on the moon.

Over the years, in addition to being mentally deficient and a hard leftist (but I repeat myself), Jackson Lee has developed a reputation for being a horrible boss. Thus, there have long been allegations that Jackson Lee verbally abused her staff members.

Finally, we have proof that this is true. A leaked recording has been released in which Jackson Lee throws around obscenities, vulgarities, and sheer stupidity with such abandon that her meaning is incoherent. All that comes through is anger, hatred, and arrogance:

This is an awful human being. But this is also a person whom voters in Texas keep sending back to the House. In other words, Jackson Lee is horrible on her own terms, but she’s also a symptom of the decline of the American public. We have become a debased people, with Jackson Lee’s repeated elections standing as Exhibit A proving that fact.