Recent poll finds French youth favor bans on air travel

A recent poll conducted by research firm Consumer Science and Analytics Institute (CSA) found that 41% of French citizens would support banning people from flying more than four times in their lives in an attempt to combat climate change.

That number rose to an incredible 59% among 18-24 year-olds. The proposed limit, suggested by engineer Jean-Marc Jancovici, would apply to air travel for business and pleasure combined. The poll, which surveyed 1,010 French residents 18 and over, found that support for air travel restrictions in general was far higher among younger age groups. (Yet I doubt many of them would be keen to give up flights to Ibiza, Côte d’Azur, Berlin, or Prague, for example.)

This should be seen for what it is: a scary example of tyrannical virtue-signaling.

How did Jean-Marc Jancovici, engineer, arrive at four as the number at which flights should be capped? Does the length of the flight(s) matter? What kind of airplane? And he’s considering flying to a party on Ibiza on par with traveling to a family wedding or funeral?

It’s unbelievable how willing many folks are to believe…anything. The “progressive” Left is turning Western nations into moron factories. Precisely how many annual train trips should Europeans be allowed to take? How many trips by automobile should we all be “allowed” each year? What is the maximum mileage bequeathed to us by our elite rulers? Ships? Should we be limited to one cruise in our lifetimes?

For that matter, how many times can we mow our lawn, Mr. Jancovici? Should we be allowed to have a lawn? May we set our air-conditioning in the summer to 74? No? 78? 84? Can those of us that experience extremely cold winters turn the heat up to 70? 65? Is 58° okay? (All temperatures in Fahrenheit for the edification of European readers.)

Is owning a snowmobile verboten? An ATV? Motorboat? Certainly a rowboat would be tolerable, no? Although they, too, need to be manufactured…using much energy and materials and causing greenhouse gases to be injected into the atmosphere. Come to think of it, it’s the same for bicycles and skateboards and running shoes, and…

Seems like the politicians and “experts” are telling us to “go fly a kite.”

Unless we are diligent and determined, it is likely just a matter of time until we are locked down and confined to our abodes once again.

