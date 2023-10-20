Overseas US military members to get pay cut...again?

Some members of the U.S. military, especially those serving at some of the most expensive duty assignments, are set to receive a cut in monthly allowance designed to offset the high costs of living. According to a report from Military.com, the Defense Department will make a second round of cuts to troops’ overseas cost-of-living allowances (OCOLA) next month, with the final cut coming on Nov. 15 and affecting members’ Dec. 1 paychecks.

It seems a bit odd — unfair, even — that those who are already sacrificing to protect their country are being asked to take multiple cuts in pay by the very nation that they are serving. All the more so since, despite Bidenflation, so many others are getting freebies. Students are having their government loans forgiven, addicts are receiving free crack pipes and other accoutrements...and illegal aliens are getting cash and services thrown at them as if out of an industrial-strength Pez dispenser run amok.

The state of Illinois, for example, is providing up to $9,000 in rental assistance over a six-month period, including assistance with moving in and a starter kit to furnish the apartment. The Prairie State is funding temporary housing for “migrants,” including rented apartments and homes. Moreover, the city of Chicago has allocated an additional $4 million to assist migrants in obtaining temporary housing, to add to the $38 million contributed by the state.

Perhaps if our military members serving overseas who’ve had their pay cut went AWOL and came across our southern border in the guise of illegal aliens, the Biden administration might fly them to the Land of Lincoln and set them up in a nice abode, partially furnished.

Semper Fi?

I guess that goes only one way.

Image: Tool Dude8mm via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.