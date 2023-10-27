October 7th was the manifestation of the left’s foreign policies

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and all the rest of the Democrat Inc. worked very hard to secure financial stability for Iran with the Iran nuclear deal.

Why would you ever give a country that spreads terrorism around the world, pledges death to Israel and death to America, access to hundreds of billions of dollars? What, in their history, have Iranian tyrants done to indicate that they should be trusted on anything, no matter what piece of paper they sign or what promises they make?

Obama even shipped $1.7 billion in cash to the tyrants to help facilitate the deal. I am sure the tyrants used that money for humanitarian purposes for the people.

In its efforts to sweeten the deal with Iran, which is the biggest terrorist sponsor in the world, Obama put the kibosh on a years-long investigation into the terrorist organization Hezbollah and its billion-dollar-a-year crime syndicate activities. From Politico:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities. Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies.

There is nothing more dangerous than a president who would let terrorists have access to so much money because he wanted a deal.

When President Trump stood for Israel, and finally fulfilled the promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Biden disagreed with the move:

Joe Biden says embassy ‘should not have been moved’, but now that it’s done, he would not move it back to Tel Aviv.

Somehow Biden thought it was dangerous for Trump to take out a terrorist who was responsible for killing and maiming thousands, including Americans. Iran had to love that Biden and other Democrats didn’t want to kill a major terrorist. As NPR reported:

Leading Democratic presidential candidates on Tuesday blasted President Trump's decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, casting it as a dangerous escalation in a volatile region. Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech in New York City in which he labeled the deadly strike as the latest in a series of ‘dangerously incompetent’ steps taken by Trump.

As soon as Biden took office, he launched a flurry of attacks against the U.S. oil industry. That rapidly increased prices and greatly helped oil-producing countries like Iran.

Within one month of taking office Biden lifted Trump’s sanctions on Iranian oil which has allowed them to increase their sales from around 400,000 barrels per day to around three million barrels per day. This gives them huge amounts of money with which they can use to fund Hamas and Hezbollah.

Then the Biden administration paid $6 billion ransom for five hostages. The Biden administration claims that the money can only be used for humanitarian purposes. What a joke!

Iran has to love it when the Biden administration says it can’t spot any direct involvement in the October 7th Israel attack by Hamas, even though the terrorists themselves reportedly said the regime is complicit; even CNN was forced to report this:

In 2022, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said publicly that the group had received about $70 million from Iran that year and that it used the money to build rockets. A State Department report from 2020 found that Iran provided about $100 million annually to Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas.

Iran-backed militants have attacked American forces at least thirteen times recently. We haven’t retaliated, but we are watching them closely and telling them to stop. We are letting the terrorists know we “retain” the ability to defend ourselves. From ABC News:

The U.S. retains the ability to defend itself and hasn't ruled out retaliatory operations after the Pentagon said American forces were attacked by Iran-backed militants at least 13 times in the Middle East in the last week, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

Wow. That is tough. I bet Iran is shaking in its britches.

It is time the media admitted that the Biden administration is funding both sides of the war in Ukraine, and in Israel, instead of pretending how great Biden’s words have been.

How is it pro-Israel to fund Iran which funds the terrorists?

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.