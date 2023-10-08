Obama's hollow 'congratulations' to Iran Nobel laureate

Like anyone who's all in with the World Economic Forum establishment, President Obama extended his congratulations to this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Narges Mohammadi, who stood up to Iran's mullahs in the name of equal rights for women and democracy for Iran.

For decades, Narges Mohammadi has been a vocal advocate for women and girls in Iran. This @NobelPrize is a well-deserved recognition of her courage, and the hope that she represents—not only for the women in Iran, but for women fighting repression and violence around the world. https://t.co/8m7vXncloK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 7, 2023

He didn't say so in his message, but she's in jail for that, of course, imprisoned by Iran's evil mullah regime as so many who challenge their corrupt, abusive, oppressive rule are.

As the Associated Press reported:

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in recognition of her tireless campaigning for women’s rights and democracy, and against the death penalty. Mohammadi, 51, has kept up her activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars. She has remained a leading light for nationwide, women-led protests sparked by the death last year of a 22-year-old woman in police custody that have grown into one of the most intense challenges to Iran’s theocratic government. Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, began Friday's announcement with the words “Woman, Life, Freedom” in Farsi — the slogan of the demonstrations in Iran.

Now here Obama is, playing Mr. Magnanimous, Nobel peace laureate-to-Nobel peace laureate, offering his congratulations as if there were some kind of equivalence in what they had each done to get their peace prizes in the first place.

What's sour and hollow about this greeting, though, is not just that Obama can't hold a candle to the kind of courage Mohammadi has shown, but that no one did more to undermine Iran's freedom fighters and their "Persian spring" green revolution than Obama did during his sorry presidency.

Back in 2009, when Mohammadi was marching in the streets, protesting election fraud, and demanding freedom for Iran, Obama abandoned them and their struggle, all because of his ambition to forge a deal with Iran over its nuclear weapons.

Eli Lake, writing for Bloomberg in 2016, noted this sorry picture:

One of the great hypotheticals of Barack Obama's presidency involves the Iranian uprising that began on June 12, 2009, after Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was announced the winner of contested presidential elections. What if the president had done more to help the protesters when the regime appeared to be teetering? It's well known he was slow to react. Obama publicly downplayed the prospect of real change at first, saying the candidates whom hundreds of thousands of Iranians were risking their lives to support did not represent fundamental change. When he finally did speak out, he couldn't bring himself to say the election was stolen: "The world is watching and inspired by their participation, regardless of what the ultimate outcome of the election was." But Obama wasn't just reluctant to show solidarity in 2009, he feared the demonstrations would sabotage his secret outreach to Iran. In his new book, "The Iran Wars," Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon uncovers new details on how far Obama went to avoid helping Iran's green movement. Behind the scenes, Obama overruled advisers who wanted to do what America had done at similar transitions from dictatorship to democracy, and signal America's support.

Worse still, Obama released massive pallets of cash to the mullahs, on secret flights undertaken in the dead of night so that people in the free world wouldn't notice all that money he was putting in the pockets of the mullahs to promote their nefarious deals.

Obama did what the mullahs wanted and got his crummy "Iran deal" which true to form, the mullahs have already broken.

Mohammadi is one of the Iran democracy campaigners who got the short end of the stick in that, going to the mullah prison by 2010.

Now Obama is offering the new Nobel laureate praise, joining the crowd, showing us all what a nice guy he is.

Pay no attention to how he abandoned these Iranians to their fate 13 years ago.

He has hollow pretty words for the democracy fighters -- and cold hard cash for their oppressors.

Image: Twitter screen shot