‘Nigerian princes’ came to Sweden seeking asylum, found their mark, got rich

The cliché “Nigerian Prince” scam with its conspicuous swindlers targeting vulnerable marks turns out to be weirdly appropriate when that mark is a progressive government—what else would you expect though from an apparatus controlled by the stupidest people on earth?

It’s one of the oldest ripoffs on the web (and in the world, as it actually precedes the internet age), and behind the scheme are Third World fraudsters running a criminal enterprise and preying on the oblivious. However, given the prominence of the scam in the digital era, and the accompanying hullabaloo, you’d think that a federal government with basically limitless resources could avoid low-rent scammers operating an obvious financial crimes business… and you’d be totally wrong, considering the bureaucratic and elected idiots at the controls.

An article published just yesterday at The European Conservative relayed that in Sweden, a country completely drowning under rapidly increasing (often violent) crime, found that the criminals in the country are now exploiting the ineptitude, bureaucracy, and big spending of a progressive government:

Amid a violent gang problem that has spiraled so far out of control that the prime minister is considering deploying the military to attenuate the problem, Sweden’s Economic Crimes Authority has sounded the alarm that organized criminal gangs are diversifying their enterprises, warning that they’re setting up various ventures that are eligible to receive state funds. The authority, whose mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial wrongdoing, says that, with their foray into state-supported businesses like healthcare clinics, vaccination centers, family home operations, and operations aimed at caring for unaccompanied migrant minors, gangs now make more money from financial crime than narcotic sales, the Swedish new portal Samnytt reports. ‘We see that people are making inroads into health care, operating health centers, and vaccination clinics,’ Sara Persson, who serves as a crime specialist at the Economic Crimes Authority, told the state-run broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Also, according to Persson, this “organized welfare fraud” is estimated to be costing the country’s taxpayers “SEK 6 billion” which is the equivalent to $540 million USD, and accounts for “roughly twice as much as the gangs make from the drug trade.” So who are these gangs? Well, according to a 2022 report by Dénes Albert:

The urban crime gangs dominating Swedish cities are almost exclusively made up of immigrants, according to Amir Rostami, a leading criminologist and professor who based his findings on police data. In Sweden, the number of gang-related crimes is increasing every year, and as a result of mass and uncontrolled immigration, the authorities are losing control over more and more areas where migrant gangs are taking power. ‘It is not enough for many immigrants to come to Sweden from a less developed country and enjoy the benefits. They want excitement and want to get rich quickly,’ says criminologist Rostami. … Regarding migrant gangs, the criminologist highlighted that the business is passed down within the family. He said that fathers and other relatives teach young males in the family to commit crimes. Rostami argues that it is an almost insurmountable task for society to bring these individuals into a crime-free way of life and requires far more resources than are available or can be reasonably allocated to the task. … According to Rostami and police records, all of the country’s convicted gang leaders are first- or second-generation migrants.

Oh the joys of multiculturalism! Seriously, how anyone can expect that importing hordes of people who have no respect for life or the West’s traditional rule of law, will net a benefit to the host country, is beyond me.

If criminals have raked in more than half a billion dollars by defrauding the government, doesn’t that say something about the credibility, capability, or policies of said government? How can this be an acceptable standard? And these are the types of people who think they’ve earned a right to more control over my life and more my money?

As they say in Sweden, the political class has… skita i det blåa skåpet.

