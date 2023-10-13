‘Mr. More than expected’ shows up again

Our old pal "Mr. More than expected" showed up in September. He came in the new inflation figures. Let's take a look:

Prices that consumers pay for a wide variety of goods and services increased at a slightly faster-than-expected pace in September, keeping inflation in the spotlight for policymakers. The consumer price index, a closely followed inflation gauge, increased 0.4% on the month and 3.7% from a year ago, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. That compared with respective Dow Jones estimates of 0.3% and 3.6%. Headline inflation increased 0.6% in August.

Okay. Let me translate. All this fancy wording means that your wallet will continue to be under siege. No relief coming when fill your tank or your wife puts groceries in the cart.

An economist on the radio said something like the battle against inflation is still bumpy and high housing and gasoline costs will continue to squeeze budgets. Isn't it funny how they keep talking about gasoline prices but won't do a darn thing to increase production? Wouldn't unleashing oil production bring down gasoline prices and everything else that has to be transported?

Well, there you have it. Remember that the next time they tell you that they've got inflation under control.

Image: Peter Hosey