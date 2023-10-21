Minneapolis’s prosecutors always knew George Floyd died of natural causes

A former Hennepin County, Minnesota, prosecutor is suing her employer, alleging that she was a victim of sex discrimination and retaliation. That’s par for the course. Hennepin County is entirely Democrat, and Democrats don’t always feel obligated to follow their loudly stated rules. The reason Amy Sweasy’s lawsuit matters to us is because George Floyd died in Hennepin County…and depositions in Sweasy’s case make it very clear that the prosecutors always knew that Derek Chauvin and the other three police did not kill George Floyd:

During her deposition, Sweasy also discussed a revealing conversation she said she had the day after Floyd’s death when she asked Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker about the autopsy. “I called Dr. Baker early that morning to tell him about the case and to ask him if he would perform the autopsy on Mr. Floyd,” she explained. “He called me later in the day on that Tuesday and he told me that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation,” Sweasy said, according to the transcript. “He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ And then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers.’”

Of course, American Thinker readers have long known the truth about George Floyd’s death. Practically from the beginning, John Dale Dunn, M.D. wrote here that (a) none of the coroner’s information showed death from asphyxia or any other type of strangulation injury and (b) that what killed Floyd was his heart: He had severe heart disease. The disease, combined with stress, killed him. And the Hennepin County prosecutors knew this all along.

Image: Derek Chauvin, an innocent man. YouTube screen grab.

The other depositions from attorneys in the office show that the decision to prosecute Chauvin was purely political. The prosecutors feared the mob and were happy to go after the police.

The politics behind the prosecution ratcheted up even further when Minnesota’s governor, Tim Waltz, asked his Attorney General, Keith Ellison, to take over the case as special prosecutor. Once in place, while Hennepin County had only charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter (despite knowing he was innocent), Ellison increased the charge to second-degree murder—again, knowing Chauvin was innocent. Sadly, prosecutorial immunity means that the corrupt individuals who put Chauvin behind bars for the rest of his life will face no consequences for their evil act.

That’s what Tucker Carlson’s video was ostensibly about. But what made his video more than just a news report of something the mainstream media also knew at all times and covered up is his interview with Vince Everett Ellison. Ellison was born into a family of sharecroppers in Tennessee but, because he had an intact family with both mother and father, and because his father worked hard and made something of himself in the insurance business, Ellison had a stable middle-class upbringing. He is proof that the system can work for blacks who work with the system.

Tucker invited Ellison on to ask him where we go from here, having confirmed that Floyd died from natural causes and the prosecution was fraudulent. After all, as Tucker points out, Floyd’s death was a flashpoint for the Democrats’ racist conflagration, which was used to destroy American cities, game an election, and fundamentally break apart the racial comity that had arisen in America since the Civil Rights Movement.

Ellison didn’t answer that question directly. Instead, he went on the most awesome rant imaginable about how Democrats have demoralized and used blacks in America. Honestly, I fell a little bit in love—a purely intellectual, platonic love—listening to Ellison speak. It was pure truth, spoken with raw passion and fire.

One of the things that Ellison did was to push back against Martin Luther King. He didn’t disrespect King. He simply said that King created the victim dynamic that still controls how the black community sees itself. This victim identity means that too many blacks cannot function independently of the allegedly “beneficent” Democrat party. Along the way, Ellison attacked hip-hop, public education, leftist churches, reparations, and a host of other things.

I’ve drained the life out of what Ellison said. You really must listen for yourself. It’s wonderful: