Migrant bombs: Nicaragua's little dictator employs actual 'migrant warfare' against the U.S.

The left has tut-tutted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's sending of illegal aliens to sanctuary cities and states to force them to carry the some of the cost burden the border states are carrying.

Hear how they howl:

“...Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” [Joe] Biden said at a gala for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington DC. “What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American, it’s reckless and we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We’re working to make sure it’s safe and orderly and humane. “Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts,” he added. Veronica Escobar, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas, meanwhile, said DeSantis was “a soulless human being”.

Yeah, right.

Now Marxist Latin dictators are getting into the game and funny how these same leftists are not saying anything.

Nicaragua's communist gerontocrat, Daniel Ortega, is literally gathering them up and flying them in from Haiti and Cuba in order to provide them a landing pad in Nicaragua for the next flight, courtesy of Joe Biden, onward into the states. Call it the Ortega Express, for Haitian and Cuban illegals.

The charter airlines have flown as many as 31,000 people out of Haiti, which would represent nearly 60% of the Haitians arriving to the U.S. border, Orozco’s data shows. Over the same period, some 172 flights have carried 17,000 people from Cuba to Nicaragua.

...and...

Things came to a head this weekend, when local media reported that in 48 hours, 27 charter flights from Haiti had landed in Nicaragua.

Ortega's not even waiting around for his own nationals to get fed up enough with his one-man rule to want to leave, there aren't enough of them to create some hurt, so he's seeking them out in other countries such as Haiti -- and doing it explicitly as "migrant warfare" as the Associated Press put it, with political aims of his own.

According to the Associated Press:

The mounting number of flights comes at a strategic moment for Ortega’s government, said Enrique Martínez, a spokesperson for the dissident group Platform for Democratic Unity. As Venezuelans make up a big portion of those arriving to the U.S. border, the Biden administration recently negotiated a loosening of sanctions on Venezuela’s government – which have deepened the country’s economic crisis – in exchange for promises of carrying out democratic elections. Ortega may be hoping for a similar outcome, Martínez said. The U.S. government and European nations have ratcheted up sanctions on members of Ortega’s family and administration in recent years as he has grown more repressive.

That's to bring Joe Biden to the negotiating table and play ball with him in dropping sanctions on his vile, anti-democratic regime.

The man the great Ronald Reagan dubbed "the little dictator" is now dropping migrant bombs.

Yet for some strange reason, we don't hear any Democrats calling him "soulless" or denouncing him for "playing with people's lives," though that's exactly what he's doing, not to expose hypocrites, as DeSantis did, but to be able to carry on his godawful regime unfettered by international sanctions, and who knows, shake out goodies and concessions and cash from the U.S. in exchange. Worse still, he's making a pretty penny off his migrant express, working in bulk levels now, focusing on quantity.

The AP spoke to three Haitian migrants who were aboard the charter flights, who said they doled out thousands of dollars to leave the poorest country in the hemisphere in hopes of reaching the United States. Orozco said most tickets range between $3,000 and $5,000 a seat. Things came to a head this weekend, when local media reported that in 48 hours, 27 charter flights from Haiti had landed in Nicaragua. The mounting number of flights comes at a strategic moment for Ortega’s government, said Enrique Martínez, a spokesperson for the dissident group Platform for Democratic Unity.

The little punk is driving the migrant wave to destroy the U.S., because he has always hated us, force weak Joe Biden into negotiations on the sanctions against him on his terms, and make a lot of money for himself as migrants fork over airfare for his charter flights.

It shows that a lot of state actors are making money from this feckless open border of Biden's -- Mexican officials and Colombian officials make it through bribery, and Nicaragua is making it through inflated migrant airfares.

We haven't heard a word from Biden on this dictator's role in the migrant mess that is inundating our border and blue cities and creating so many problems. Ortega gets all the money from his de facto human trafficking and we get all the migrants and their associated costs. Biden should be sanctioning Ortega harder if anything and expropriating his bank accounts. Worse still, where is the tut-tutting from the left, including Biden about playing politics with people's lives?

Image: Fernanda LeMarie - Cancillería del Ecuador, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0