Matt Gaetz is a hero

So, eight conservatives have successfully ousted Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and much of the conservative punditry is angry!

What does that tell us?

It tells us that all those RINOs who voted to retain McCarthy are not conservatives. That any member of Congress can and does vote to perpetuate the brutally irresponsible spending of the uniparty that runs the swamp which should be a wake-up call for all Americans.

Congress can't stop spending and the Fed can't stop printing money to do it. Modern monetary theory is a joke; printing money backed by nothing is a dangerous way to operate. It’s a pathway to catastrophic economic failure. We are nearly there. What is so shocking is that several of our most prestigious conservative columnists and commentators agree with the RINOs; There's Mark Levin, Victor Davis Hanson, and John Hinderaker, for example. Each of them are fiscal conservatives who grasp the nature of the disaster that is the Biden administration. And yet they are mad at Matt Gaetz! He is the sanest and bravest member of this Congress.

Is it because they all are Fox News pundits? We all know that the Murdochs are Trump-deranged. Every Fox host – Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade, for example – is anti-Gaetz.

What’s up? Have they been warned against supporting McCarthy’s ouster? Seems plausible. Despite their citizenships of convenience, the Murdochs are not Americans; they could not care less about the survival of this nation. They are globalists, part of the WEF – proponents of a one world government that they control. The Republicans who are on board with the WEF surely would love Kevin McCarthy and fear Matt Gaetz like they do President Trump.

What if everything is about perpetuating the war in Ukraine?

We all know now that Joe Biden is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. He has taken millions of dollars from China, Ukraine, Romania; those are just the nations we know about. The man and his family are a terrible blight on this country. He was installed, not elected. He is the puppet of the globalist left. He says and does what he is ordered to say and do by his globalist masters. That should be obvious to everyone.

What if the reason for sending billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine is all about blackmail, a cover-up of the Biden family malfeasance? At this point in time, this is very likely the reason the Democrats and the RINOs are willing to keep further bankrupting the U.S. in order to keep Ukraine placated.

Is it possible that every RINO who voted to keep McCarthy as Speaker is on the take? Indeed, it is. How else do we explain the uniparty’s compulsive drive to spend billions of dollars we do not have to appease them? Ukraine is losing the war and of course losing thousands of lives, a generation of young men, to a lost cause. Is it possible that every member of Congress who votes for the billions for Ukraine profit from war? War is just an opportunity for them; it’s just dollars.

What is the going rate for selling one’s soul these days? It must not be much for it cheapens each member of Congress who pretends it (war) is a humanitarian cause. Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if Trump were in office. Trump understood that NATO on the Russian border was as senseless as if Russia was at our southern border.

But Biden and his cabal of warmongers craved for Putin to invade; they yearn for war. It’s what makes them all fabulously wealthy, just as all those billions makes Ukrainian oligarchs fabulously wealthy. Since the war began, they are buying mansions in Switzerland and yachts moored in Monaco. This is a war for the military industrial complex and those who benefit from war. They instigate war in order to benefit from it. Sadly, the same people who actively foment war also favor reducing the world’s population. What a coincidence. The same people favor pandemics, lockdowns, toxic vaccines and the totalitarianism that comes with all of those things.

“Political graveyards are full of people who were loyal to idiots.” (The Secret City)

Matt Gaetz and his eight colleagues are heroes. They stood up to the swampy uniparty that has spent us into oblivion. It's gotten so bad our children and grandchildren will not be able to afford to homes, marriage and families. They will be servants to the hole of debt our amoral politicians have produced. That debt is so large, the interest on it will be larger than our defense budget by next year. Nothing will ever be paid on the principal. It’s all part of the plan, the WEF plan: “You will own nothing and like it.”

This what those who voted to retain Kevin McCarthy voted for – continued spending of money that does not exist. Every one of those Republicans who voted to keep Kevin McCarthy as Speaker is loyal to a man who did not, could not put the American people first. He was and remains a tool of his donors (Sequoia Financial, the CCP) and lobbyists, none of whom place the sanctity of the U.S. as a priority.

The vote to oust Kevin McCarthy should be an epiphany, the realization that neither political party gives a damn about the American people. Their own personal power, their re-election, the wealth they accrue by being in Congress is the goal. They vote, again and again, to spend wildly more money than actually exists.

And only eight Republicans had the fortitude to vote against them.

Again, those eight Republicans are brave heroes. They will surely be punished for their courage but they should give us hope for the future. Slim hope, to be sure. Eight out of 435 is a sad commentary on the state of our nation.

Image: Official photo // public domain