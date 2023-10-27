Maine shooting provides Democrats with a fresh opportunity to flaunt their low (firearms) IQ

In the wake of the Maine shooting, Democrats immediately pounced to politicize the tragedy for their anti-gun agenda. Now, I’ve seen a number of responses from conservatives on the matter, scolding the Democrats and their “despicable” behavior—how dare they use a terrible act of violence as a political talking point, because “now is not the time.”

Don’t get me wrong, the Democrats are despicable, but politicizing a shooting spree isn’t what makes them so—after all, conservatives (including myself) continuously highlight instances of criminal firearm behavior, relating it to the political sphere… and rightfully so.

When children were mowed down in Robb Elementary, how did we immediately respond? Well, we demanded to know why the legislature and Greg Abbott had failed to enact laws requiring armed guards or teachers at schools, and questioned FBI involvement. When a “trans” freak shot up the school in Nashville, we immediately called out the obvious, noting the shooter was a sick individual whose “trans” ideations clearly indicated a serious mental health crisis, and the political movement to encourage “gender transitions” can only reap blood and stolen innocence.

An anti-gun agenda is of course political, and it causes a lot of death—think Pol Pot, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, or Adolf Hitler (among others). Conversely, a pro-gun agenda is also political—think the American revolution of 1776.

But you know what is despicable regarding Democrats and the politicization of murders involving firearms? Their unparalleled ignorance and stupidity, coupled with the fact that they feel entitled to participate in government and political affairs, having the audacity to trod on my God-given right to self-defense.

First example, from a Maine Democrat after the shooting, and reported by Breitbart News:

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s ‘All In,’ Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) stated that Maine does have a lot of guns, ‘But if you’re going hunting for a deer, you’re not taking a military-style assault weapon with multiple ammunition with it.’ And that the one thing that was out of place in the Lewiston shooting ‘was an assault rifle, a weapon that was designed just to kill people.’

I hate to acknowledge this because Pingree is playing off the fallacy that the Second Amendment was written in reference to hunting, but I have to address it because it’s just so stupid—there are more things to hunt than just deer (hog-hunting immediately came to mind when I read it), and actually, the AR15 platform for deer-hunting is growing increasingly popular, with a large number of hunters using it.

Secondly, from Pingree’s comments I infer that she’s viewing firearms like a criminal views firearms—I mean she is a Democrat, so the signs are already there. An AR15 platform was originally designed as a combat rifle, meaning yes, it was designed to kill, but Pingree is seemingly implying that it’s designed to indiscriminately kill people, especially innocent people, given the context of her comments as she’s speaking to what the shooter in Lewiston did.

If you view semi-automatic rifles as strictly being implements designed to “kill people” then you’re missing the point of firearms under a Judeo-Christian gun culture, and honestly, you kind of sound like a criminal—it’s a tool meant to protect people from violent aggressors, and liberate people from would-be oppressors. And, if that means you have to “kill people” to do so, then so be it; Robert Card, the alleged shooter, used the firearm to indiscriminately kill innocent people, which is in the wrong way. Those Israeli kibbutz defenders? The right way.

These instances of ignorance so frequently on display from Democrats brings me to the next and last point, and that is that once again, the Democrats prove why they have no business being involved in government at all—the government exists for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to secure unalienable rights for the people of the citizenry. And, when politicians want to strip me, and every other peaceable American of the greatest tool we have to secure our lives, liberty, and property, then they’ve acknowledged they’re incapable and unqualified to make any decisions regarding our lives, liberty, and property. Continuing to force their will on us, makes them... despicable.

Image from X.