Louisiana turns right and so does New Zealand

We watched a couple of elections this week.

Down under in New Zealand, the voters decided that they’d had enough of Jacinda Ardern. We remember Jacinda as the most recent darling of the Left. I guess that New Zealand voters decided otherwise. This is the story:

After an election campaign of fits and starts, in which neither major party appeared to offer much solace to a weary nation, voters in New Zealand on Saturday ousted the party once led by Jacinda Ardern and elected the country’s most right-wing government in a generation, handing victory to a coalition of two conservative parties. New Zealand’s next prime minister will be Christopher Luxon, a former chief executive of Air New Zealand, whose center-right National Party will lead a coalition with Act, a smaller libertarian party. Addressing a euphoric crowd at his party’s victory event on Auckland’s waterfront, Mr. Luxon thanked supporters and promised a better and more stable future for the country. “Our government will deliver for every New Zealander,” he said, to whoops and cheers. “We will rebuild the economy and deliver tax relief.”

Tax relief? Where have we heard that before?

Next door in Louisiana, the GOP picked up a governorship. This is the story:

Jeff Landry has won the race for Louisiana governor. Landry secured the most votes in Saturday’s crowded gubernatorial race, surpassing 50% of the vote.

What do these elections have in common? In both instances, voters showed their displeasure with taxes and an administrative state running their lives. Is this a sign of things to come? I think so.

