Loudly public Hamas supporter turns up as an official DHS 'asylum officer'

Amid the migrant surge at the border, Joe Biden instituted the questionable position of "asylum officers" instead of legally mandated judges to adjudicate asylum claims for the millions of illegals crossing into the U.S. and being allowed to move about the country.

I've warned in the past that the positions would be filled by open-borders activists from the NGOs who would wave through every claim as valid, but it's worse than that.

According to the Daily Wire:

The U.S. immigration enforcement agency hired a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and put her in a position to determine who gets to come into the country as an immigrant or “asylum seeker.” Now the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officer is repeatedly posting pictures of Hamas terrorists parachuting in with guns and writing, “F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel,” a Daily Wire investigation found. Nejwa Ali worked in 2016 and 2017 as a public affairs officer for the Palestinian Delegation to the U.S., which according to its own website, served as the “PLO office in D.C.” That office was expelled from the country by the Trump administration, but Ali landed on her feet, according to a screenshot of her LinkedIn profile, securing a job at DHS as an “Asylum Officer,” where she was tasked with “applying immigration laws and regulations to asylum applications.”

The Daily Wire lists an appalling string of recent social media posts she made which are absolutely appalling -- artwork of Hamas paragliders coming in to murder a music festival, portrayed in heroic descent:

And things like this, cheering the recent Hamas terrorist massacre, which murdered 1,400 innocent people in some of the most gruesome ways imaginable:

"F*** Israel, the government, and its military. Are you ready for your downfall?"

She also posted raw, bona-fide anti-Semitic posts, such as this statement:

“F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel”

Which is disgusting enough in itself, but the anti-Semitic element is even worse if that is possible. Someone needs to ask her what she thinks about all the non-Jews who support Israel. Notice that she threatened only Jews for holding such views.

She additionally posted vile cartoons of "evil" Jews with big noses of the most lowlife sort common among the terrorists.

And what's with her supposed fangirl love for Hamas, given her PLO past? Isn't the PLO widely reported as a bitter rival to Hamas -- the moderates, secular, reasonable side of the Palestinian factions?

Seems that's not the case. She cheers Hamas with the gusto of the rest of them.

That's a minor point. What's big is that her loyalty to the U.S. itself needs a good look -- what's with this statement?

“Respect our existence, or expect resistance. Simple. No Apologies.”

Did I just read the word "our"? What's with this "our"? I thought she was supposed to be American, working for its government and sworn to uphold its laws. Her loyalty seems to be with another group of people.

Her Hamas support is not only repellent to any person of decency, it's also actually against American law, as Sen. Tom Cotton has pointed out.

Although Twitter's "community notes" hastens to point out that this creature was hired in 2019 during the Trump years despite a PLO background of sufficient trust that she was actually its spokeswoman, this can't be pinned on Trump. That is because the DHS back then was run by a bunch of Trump-hating snakes such as the miserable Miles Taylor, who penned the 2018 'Anonymous' essay for the New York Times, and, being a cad by nature, allowed loyal NSC staffer Victoria Coates to be accused of that outrageous and slimey act of disloyalty, failing to man up to his own crummy act. Dirtbag much, Miles? It was his Homeland Security that hired Nejwa Ali.

What's more, while she may have been ensconced at DHS as the cleaning lady or something given her subliterate spelling skills, she got her 'asylum officer' position much later, probably in 2021, given that the mere position of 'asylum officer' is new, instituted by Joe Biden in 2021 to wave asylum cases through, without the messy need for court-tight legal proof or actual U.S. immigration law.

Back in 2022, this NBC News story ran:

The Biden administration is issuing a new rule Thursday that will allow asylum officers, rather than just immigration court judges, to adjudicate the claims of immigrants seeking asylum at the border, according to officials with the departments of Homeland Security and Justice. The new process is part of an effort to shorten the time between when an immigrant crosses the border and the ruling on whether they should be deported or allowed to stay in the United States. Under the new rule, if an asylum officer grants protections to an immigrant, the immigrant can remain in the U.S. and bypass immigration courts.

Which brings us to her as the new asylum officer, spewing anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism on social media.

You can guess who she granted asylum to and who she didn't -- and that ought to be looked at by Congress, because right now, we have a major risk of terrorists in this country.

Who did she let in? Who did she keep out? Would a terrorist organization like Hamas find her mighty useful?

Why on earth was this horrid person ever allowed in such a position? And why is this person still on the taxpayer dime, what with even Joe Biden claiming he supports Israel?

The Daily Mail reports that she is now on leave, and she does seem to have deleted her Jew-hating social media accounts as if maybe she'd rather the investigators not notice such things.

If this isn't a case against the whole horrible notion of 'asylum officers' what is? She can't be the only bad apple there, given the egregiousness of her views and her casual comfortableness in expressing them. There must be a slimey culture over there. The job itself appears to be a magnet for those who hate America and want to see its population replaced with people more to their liking, so the gatekeeper position inherently in it works just fine for those aims.

Shut it down now. And fire this noisy supporter of Hamas massacres immediately at a minimum. If she's improperly used her office, charge her with those violations, too. Hamas needs people like her in positions of U.S. power. The rest of us don't.