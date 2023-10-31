Jennifer Rubin beclowns herself to campaign for Joe Biden, suggesting ‘Bidenomics’ is working

Last Wednesday, the United Auto Workers and Ford reached a tentative agreement, reported by Jennifer Rubin in a Washington Post article, and excerpted below:

Given Biden’s emphasis on building the economy from the ‘bottom up and the middle out,’ these deals signal some success in addressing the enormous disparity between the salaries of CEOs and ordinary workers. Moreover, Biden’s assertion that he is the most pro-union president in history allows him to claim a measure of credit for substantial increases in workers’ take-home pay. In short, these big union wins bolster the perception that ‘Bidenomics’ is delivering as promised.

She’s about as brilliant as Bill Clinton’s Labor Secretary Robert Reich who recently asserted that “strikes aren’t bad” for the economy, rather they’re “the best thing” to foster a robust and resilient financial system.

Let’s push up inflation to 40-year highs… while we make real wages drop. Let’s force car companies to produce electric cars that Americans don’t want, can’t afford, and won’t buy. Let’s focus especially on destroying companies that use natural resources to produce reasonably priced energy.

If we can bludgeon with lawfare and regulation, and raise the price of crude oil—a product used in over 6,000 products and absolutely crucial to everything we produce and use—to over 100% of what it was, then we can get labor unions to strike to demand much higher wages, because after all, that’s good for the economy.

If we just make it so more people are living paycheck-to-paycheck so they rack up credit card debt to pay for necessities, then we can get unions to strike. Then they can push up wages (for a very small portion of the public), as they try to catch up.

Cars are already unaffordable for many, and a pay hike to the workers will only make them more expensive—the costs of these deals will reflect in the final price of the car. And, it will certainly give Chinese and other foreign car companies that are not unionized, a bigger competitive advantage.

Let’s continue to push car companies to build battery factories, and force them to build even more electric cars that people don’t want, so they can lose even more money per car. Let’s push up mileage requirements to unattainable levels!

What a brilliant strategy!

It is so wonderful that the stenographers at the WaPo have had their brains extracted so they just regurgitate Democrat talking points to campaign for their chosen ones.

