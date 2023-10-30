It is a miracle: Hawaiian court has determined that boys and girls are different
...and it has absolutely nothing to do with idiotically forcing girls to compete with boys in sports and forcing them to be exposed to penises in the locker room.
According to the New York Times:
Hawaii education officials Friday agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by female athletes at the state’s biggest public high school alleging widespread and systemic sex discrimination, as well as retaliation against the girls who raised those concerns.
The lawsuit, filed by the athletes and their families from James Campbell High School, located in Ewa Beach, a Honolulu suburb, had accused school officials of forcing water polo athletes to practice in the ocean, sometimes battling whipping winds and choppy waves, because the school had failed to provide them a pool.
Closer to campus, female athletes had to run to a nearby Burger King to use the bathroom, or change clothes under the bleachers or on the bus. By contrast, the boys had their own locker room and facilities.
Before we determine who should be President we should determine their cognitive ability. They should be asked to define a woman. They should be asked which sex was provided with the body parts that allow them to get pregnant and give birth.
If they can't answer those simple questions, they might not be able to figure out how to enforce the border and might think that it is a smart policy to fund Iran so they can fund terrorists.
