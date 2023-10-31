Israel de facto implements the Second Amendment and Joe Biden is reportedly not happy

The federal Constitution is a limited powers document, meaning it was designed to restrain—but the thing is, those shackles are for the federal government, not the American people. So, it’s no wonder why federal politicians hate it so much.

The little people are citizens and not subjects? These citizens have the right to peaceably assemble and “petition the Government for a redress of grievances”? They’re to own firearms to defend themselves if all else fails? The horror!

On Saturday, Israeli outlet Haaretz reported that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had been pictured handing out rifles to the nation’s citizens and “community security squads” located throughout the kibbutzim—the episode created a “diplomatic incident” which manifested a threat from Joe Biden and his abettors to end “arms shipments” to the country. From the article:

The U.S. administration told Israel that it would not supply the country with arms if they are used to arm civilians, and if they are to be distributed at political events. The administration also threatened to halt an order of some 20,000 rifles purchased by the National Security Ministry from American suppliers. The U.S. announcement shocked Israel’s defense establishment. In light of a considerable rifle shortage, resolving the crisis involved both political and judicial officials.

Now, the rifles pictured were not American guns, but when Biden and company found out that any American arms sent could be used for this purpose, naturally, they threw a fit. What Israel was doing was de facto implementing the Second Amendment and arming the citizens, also known as the militia. And as we know, the Biden regime with a shadowy Obama somewhere in the mix despises the 2A above all else—a seriously armed population is proving to be a rather formidable “cold war” defense against the all-out communism they desire.

The text from the 2A is short and sweet:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Expectedly, because the modern era is full of completely mindless “bread and circus” spectators, the term “militia” has caused quite a bit of confusion, so allow me to clarify, once again. From James Madison, in Federalist No. 46:

To these [a standing army] would be opposed a militia amounting to near half a million of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence. … Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation….

Read that last part again. The American people are armed, unlike a majority of the people of almost every other nation; the 2A is entirely about armed private citizens equipped to act in the event that tyranny rears its ugly head.

Israel can’t arm its people! More guns in the hands of citizen soldiers is exactly the opposite of what Biden (Obama) and the globalist left want, and it’s building an even stronger case for the “right-wing extremists” back home in America who “cling” to their guns as a defense against legitimate terrorists, and the powers that be who strive for the enslavement and demise of the citizenry! As Ben-Gvir reportedly said:

‘I’m telling you, dear citizens: a handgun can save a family, a rifle can save an entire building[.]’

Constant assaults against the 2A basically define the federal government and its operatives at this point—they kind of sound like the domestic enemies about whom we were warned, don’t they?

