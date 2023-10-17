Is Harvard a fraud?

Thirty-one Harvard student organizations condemned Israel following the inhuman attack by Hamas Islamic savages.

It took her a few days, but Harvard president Claudine Gay condemned unequivocally the “terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas.” She added in her statement that Harvard “students have the right to speak for themselves.”

While it is good to know that the president of Harvard has moral clarity, it is regrettable that she does not require it of her institution.

Gay states the obvious -- that students have a right to speak for themselves. But that’s not the issue. Of course, Harvard students have the same free speech rights as anyone else in America. The issue is whether an institution like Harvard will tolerate the moral turpitude of the students who aligned themselves with Hamas.

Harvard professes to have high moral standards and applicants are judged on their moral character as well as their scholastic proficiency.

Still, errors can be made. So what is the correct procedure when Harvard learns that it has made a terrible mistake and allowed entry to someone who does not meet its institutional moral standards?

Let’s be clear. We are not talking about an inconsequential political difference in degree or approach here. We’re watching Harvard students supporting murder, mutilation, rape, and kidnapping.

So, simply, Harvard roots out this moral cancer in its institution by removing all students who signed a document supporting Hamas. -- or Harvard University is a fraud.

Image: Harvard Univ.