Iran has got to go

Barack Obama and Joe Biden will never publicly admit it, but they would both be more than O.K. with the destruction of the State of Israel.

Why? The answer for Obama goes back to his years seated at the foot of anti-Semite Jeremiah Wright and his friendship with Louis Farrakhan.

For Biden, well, who knows what goes on in that demented cesspool of a mind? His actions are enough to draw that conclusion.

Both need to recognize that when the Iranians and other anti-emitic zealots speak of the 'Little Satan' and the 'Great Satan,' they envision destruction for both.

Both also naively believe the United States to be safe from the warmongering Iranians. For two presidents of the United States to be involved in such insanity defies belief. But we are looking right at it. The eternal scapegoating of Judaism is alive and well.

Obama and Biden, indeed the entirety of progressivism, feel that Israel is to blame for all that ails the Mideast. While oil money may be the motivation for some ruthlessly pragmatic individuals, basic ground-level anti-Semitism spurs the majority of the left to this baseless conclusion. When things are not going well, blame the Jews.

Our two foolish and misguided leaders have unforgivably given billions of dollars to Iran, ostensibly to reign in that state's nuclear weapons ambitions and to curry favor with the presumptive future kingpin of the Arab world. It is obvious to anyone willing to pull their head out of the sand that the money is doing exactly the opposite. I am a bit surprised that Iran did not wait until they had functional, missile-delivered nuclear weapons at their disposal to aid their friends in Hamas.

Iran will wish to avoid international condemnation for this war. If Hamas were to be successful, the mullahs could publicly rejoice and share the glory of Israel's destruction. If the attacks fail, as they are bound to, and Gaza is reduced to rubble and annexed by Israel, Iran will cry crocodile tears for the world's lunatic anti-Israel left. They will demand retribution for the Zionist nation's 'horrific deeds.' Iran will claim to have had no part in the attacks, stating they had no idea that Hamas would do such a terrible thing with the money they received. The funds were meant to build schools and hospitals. The UN and the many other fools who control the narrative will certainly subscribe to that fiction.

Israel would be wise to destroy not only Gaza, but Iran as well. Only when Iran is reduced to rubble will there be any prospect of peace in the region. As long as that nation exists, it or its surrogates will continue its efforts to destroy Israel. But if Israel is going after Iran, it needs to do so soon, before the mullahs can deploy nuclear weapons. There is no doubt they will do so once they can.

The UN will clutch its pearls and cry loudly about the destruction of a sovereign nation, but the world would be a better place. The other countries in the region, possessing at least a bit of sanity, would be welcome to complain loudly. They would also, I believe, be very unwilling to challenge Israel. The possibility of being reduced to rubble is a great disincentive to foolish actions.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Florida.

Image: Twitter screen shot