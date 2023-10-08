In New York, mi casa no es tu casa

Mayor Eric Adams is down in Mexico reminding everyone that there is no room in New York City. Yes, the message is to stay home, or at least don't come to New York, because there is no room in The Big Apple.

This is the story:

The Democrat's message: The no-vacancy sign is burning bright in New York City. "My trip here is to speak directly to the people of all the countries that are migrating: There is no more room in New York," Adams said Thursday to a tangle of local and international reporters packed into a state congress building in Puebla, Mexico. "Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not. New York is struggling to manage an influx of more than 110,000 migrants who have arrived since spring 2022, a surge that has overwhelmed shelters, swallowed up resources and contributed to proposed cuts in the municipal budget. More than 60,000 are still in the city's care. The situation has consumed nearly all of Adams' energy and created a political crisis for the mayor — his once-close relationship with Biden has been sullied; the two haven't spoken in months.

Not speaking to Biden? Who is, other than Mrs. Biden?

The mayor's visit comes in the context of President Biden's border reversal and a lot of screaming in Chicago and New York about resources going to migrants rather than citizens.

We don't know if the mayor met with President López-Obrador. We do know that the Mexican president called the reversal "pure publicity" and does not believe that it will happen. Why? He apparently met with a U.S. delegation and was told so. So maybe there is confusion in the administration, or he is right about the publicity stunt.

In the meantime, the mayor is telling people to stay home, and don't take that bus to New York City.

Image: Eric Adams, mayor of New York. Credit: Krystalb97 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).