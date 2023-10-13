In Israel, there is no fog of war; instead, we are getting real clarity

We’ve all heard expressions about “the fog of war” or saying that “the first casualty of war is truth.” Both are accurate. In modern warfare, propaganda is as much a weapon as guns are. However, there are moments in a war that bring startling clarity. For example, we knew who the Bushido Japanese were with the Rape of Nanking and, while there was moral clarity about the Nazis throughout WWII, when footage emerged of the death camps, it became obvious that the Nazis and their supporters were people of transcendent evil. We are getting that clarity about the Middle East as Hamas and its supporters reveal themselves.

Let me say, as I always do, that there are wonderful, honorable, deeply moral people who are Muslims. This man, may he rest in peace, was a saint:

This is Abad El Rahman Alansasra, a Muslim Israeli-Arab.



Abad drove young people escaping from the Nova party to safety under live fire, saving countless lives until he was shot at the entrance to the kibbutz. He left behind a wife and 7 children. I don’t know how many lives he… pic.twitter.com/omdFATUvSn — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 12, 2023

There are others like him. He was not alone.

The question, always, is what values people embrace. Sadly, the dominant value in the Middle East—and the value transplanted to the West via mass immigration from the Middle East—hasn’t changed since Mohamed’s life (circa 570-632 A.D.).

Mohamed was a tribal warlord in a time and place when the rules of war were Stone Age. The notion of the intrinsic value of human life did not exist. Everything revolved around power and conquest.

Image: Mahomet, the Sower of Discord, by William Blake, 1824-1827.

Mohamed explicitly directed his followers to conquer everyone (the worldwide caliphate). The rules of conquest were simple: Kill the fighting men, rape the women and children, take the territory, force conversions at sword point and, for those that remained alive and unconverted, give them second-class status and tax them heavily. For Jews, Mohamed had something special: Because they refused to recognize him as God’s Prophet and their new leader, Mohamed mandated genocide.

Nothing has changed for Muslims who look solely to the Koran for spiritual and moral guidance. These are the people behind Hamas. These are the people in Gaza who elected Hamas. These are the people on the streets and college campuses across the West applauding Hamas. They revel in the death of innocents because that’s what they are taught to do—and I’ve got the receipts.

Let’s start with this tweet from a vet who served in Iraq in 2006:

I don’t want to talk about this, but considering current events, I’ll share something I saw in 2006 in Iraq. Understand that I hate discussing this. Not a single day goes by that I don’t think about it. One night our PL walks in the enlisted tent inside BIAP around 2300 and asks… — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) October 10, 2023

It’s long, so I’ll summarize: His team was deputized to travel through dangerous territory to transport a little girl to a medical facility after she’d had two fingers chopped off. They learned later that her father had chopped off his daughter’s fingers so that he could get to the U.S. base and gain information for an attack. Iraqveteran8888 concludes:

Point is…never underestimate the lengths your enemy is willing to go to in order to destroy you. Never forget the innocents who are caught in the middle.

Actually, for Islamists, there are no “innocents” as we understand the term. There are only people who benefit Islam, whether by being fighters or useful victims. Back in 2014, when Israel engaged in a small-scale strike against Hamas, even the WaPo had to acknowledge that Hamas depended on human shields to protect its soldiers and weapons:

According to longtime Middle East analyst Matthew Levitt, Hamas has long planted weapons in areas inhabited by vulnerable residents. “It happens in schools,” he wrote in Middle East Quarterly. “Hamas has buried caches of arms and explosives under its own kindergarten playgrounds,” referencing a 2001 State Department report that said a Hamas leader was arrested after “additional explosives in a Gaza kindergarten” were discovered. For years, Hamas has “planned carefully for a major Israeli invasion,” according to a Washington Institute for Near East Policy report. In addition to an elaborate tunnel system, there was the “integral use of civilians and civilian facilities as cover for its military activity; schools, mosques, hospitals, and civilian housing became weapons storage facilities, Hamas headquarters, and fighting positions … IDF imagery and combat intelligence revealed extensive use of civilian facilities.”

Thus, to those who are unaffected by Western values, children are not precious beings to love. If they are the enemy’s children, they are primary targets because that’s how one instills terror in the enemy. If they are the Islamists’ own children, they are primary defenses because that slows a moral opponent like Israel and shows well in the Western media.

How does this play out? Israel has warned Gaza residents to leave southern Gaza so that it can level the hospitals, playgrounds, mosques, and other buildings that are simply disguised headquarters and storehouses for Hamas. This is what a moral military does. Hamas has responded by telling its citizens to remain in place. Their dead bodies are good weapons in the propaganda war.

GROUND INVASION IMMINENT: The Israel Defense Forces tells residents of Gaza City to evacuate towards southern Gaza due to what appears to be an imminent ground invasion by 300,000 IDF Forces. A spokesman said the IDF understands that the evacuation could take time and that it's… — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2023

Instilling incomprehensible pain in civilian populations appears in other guises, too/ You’ve already heard about the family that learned about a woman’s murder when Hamas used her phone to record themselves killing her and then posted it on the woman’s social media account. For another family, the Hamas sadists simply sent a snuff video directly to the family as a text using the victim’s phone.

In the Koran, sex slavery is really important. Because Islam hides women, Muslim men have limited access to them. Rape is a great option. For another thing, Muslims view rape as the ultimate defilement of the enemy, which is why raping babies and children is on the table, too. While Western armies do everything they can to prevent their troops from raping women, Muslim armies view it as an inducement to enlist in the war.

Just when you think it can't get worse. A Hamas terrorist admits their true motive for kidnapping women and children — rape. pic.twitter.com/tk8BgfG1R9 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 11, 2023

I’ll leave you with this excellent Twitter thread about the difference between Hamas’s Stone Age war against Israeli civilians (which it wants to fight against you, too), and the rules of modern warfare by which Israel abides:

The central feature of the LOAC is to prevent unnecessary casualties and protect innocent civilians. It does this (primarily) through the application of three fundamental principles: distinction, military necessity, and proportionality.



Stay with me. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Of course, Hamas does not do that. And yet, per experts monitoring the situation, “[t]here are no reliable reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intentionally targeted civilians.”https://t.co/nGvR3rjCXO. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

The principle of military necessity permits “measures which are actually necessary to accomplish a legitimate military purpose and are not otherwise prohibited by international humanitarian law.” — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Of course siege law does have humanitarian aspects- including facilitating the passage of food and medicine by third parties IF and only IF they can be reliably delivered without diversion to the enemy. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Israel’s aims, repeatedly stated, are to defeat Hamas terrorists by depriving them of resources and to rescue hostages." https://t.co/3BXK867cbn — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Consequently the purpose of humanitarian law is to strike a balance between military necessity and humanitarian exigencies.”



That balance is generally struck by operation of the third fundamental principle, the principle of proportionality. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Proportionality is not about revenge or punishment, i.e. it is not about striking back against your enemy in proportion to how hard you were hit. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

That fundamentally wrong assumption is presumably why you don't like Israel having the purely defensive Iron Dome, and it is also one of the reasons why Hamas continues to engage in the use of human shields... — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Proportionality is a prospective analysis that legally permits the risk of collateral damage necessary to achieve a just military objective. The greater the objective, the greater the extent of permitted risk of incidental damage or even, God forbid, death.



Got it? — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Aside from the standard LOAC principles of self-defense, under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Israel has an affirmative obligation on behalf of the international community to prevent and punish genocide. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Of course, Israel should still do everything it can to minimize casualties, which is why the IDF takes important measures, including warning civilians to leave endangered areas before attacks. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

The Geneva Conventions prohibit armed reprisals that intentionally inflict collective punishment against civilian populations as well as the targeting of nonmilitary targets. Israel has done nothing of the sort. — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Also important to note- since 2005 Israel has had zero responsibility to support the people of Gaza. But if you are genuinely curious: — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

If you look very closely and carefully at a map, you will also see that (surprise!) Gaza is not completely surrounded by Israel. In fact it shares a border with Egypt. Egypt is discussing plans to send aid and food over that border. https://t.co/N87YDwgs8c — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023

Electricity is vital to Hamas' continued attacks against Israel. Just so you understand, there is no provision in the LOAC which says you must keep handing your enemy more bullets "so it's fair." — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) October 12, 2023