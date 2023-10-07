Illegal aliens get rooms reserved for vets heading to the Army-Navy game

On December 9, 2023, the 124th Army-Navy game will take place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Unfortunately, many of the veterans who planned to see the game may find themselves out in the cold because the government of Massachusetts has claimed their hotel rooms for illegal aliens.

The Army-Navy game goes back to 1890 when the cadets at West Point first squared off against the midshipman at the Naval Academy. It is the preeminent game of the service academies. The game continued even during World War II, which must have been wrenching for those viewing the game, as they understood that the players engaged in sporting combat would soon be overseas fighting a real war when losing was a matter of life and death, not just academy prestige.

This coming December, the game will be held for the first time ever in Massachusetts. Fans from across America, many (most?) of whom are veterans, have already bought their tickets and made their reservations. However, some of them are discovering that there’s no room at the inn. And just as there was no room at the inn one December over 2,000 years ago because of government activity, that’s the reason there’s no room this time around, either.

It turns out that the Massachusetts government has a “right to shelter” law that requires state officials to provide shelter for families in need—and it doesn’t matter whether the person in need is legally in the country.

[In 1983], [Governor Michael] Dukakis signed what became known as the “right-to-shelter” law, which has for 40 years required state officials to quickly provide shelter and other necessities to homeless parents with children, pregnant women, and most recently, a large influx of migrant families arriving in Massachusetts.

While most of the illegal aliens flooding America’s southern border are single, military-aged men, there are large numbers of families coming through, too. And now that governors Abbott and DeSantis are shipping illegal aliens to the smug, Democrat-run states in the north that proudly proclaimed themselves to be “sanctuary” cities, the “right to shelter” law is straining Massachusetts finances while proving to be a boon to hotels.

Think about it: Sure, vets are pouring in for the Army-Navy game, but they’ll stay a few days and then be gone. The hotels will then struggle to fill vacancies.

With illegal aliens, though, hotels go from mostly empty to always full, with the state reliably footing the bill. And if the illegal aliens trash the place (as they are wont to do), that’s not a problem either. The hotels carry insurance, and the insurance companies would be hard-pressed to deny coverage when it’s the government that’s placing people in these hotels. Thus, a slightly fraying hotel suddenly gets the chance to do a remodel, courtesy of its insurance.

These facts may explain why the hotel chains in Foxborough canceled veterans’ reservations and are so enthusiastic about their new guests. (I’m surmising, of course. I have no actual information about whether the hotels have less than honorable intentions.)

First, the cancelations:

Tickets to the game sell out quickly and hotel rooms become a hot commodity. That's why it was all the more troubling when Mark Mansbach, a travel agent out of New Jersey, started getting calls from clients that their hotel rooms for the game were being canceled. He decided to call the hotels his agency was partnering with for the game. "They were leasing out the hotels to the state of Massachusetts for refugees," Mansbach said he was told. It was the response from three hotels owned by Giri Hotel Management, according to Mansbach. The company, he explained, was working with the state to house migrants under the right to shelter law. His clients' previously booked hotel rooms were canceled to continue the lease with the state. Mansbach said at least 70 of his reservations were impacted.

And now the enthusiasm:

The three hotels where he lost rooms to migrants are the Best Western in Sharon/Foxboro, the Best Western in Franklin and the Comfort Inn in Foxboro. They are all run by the same company, Giri Hotel Management. The management company said in a statement: “Giri Hotel Management is thrilled to announce our commitment to providing shelter and support to refugees at our hotels. As a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility, we are opening our doors to those seeking refuge in our community. We consider it a privilege to offer a safe haven to those who have been forced to flee their homes due to challenging circumstances, and our enthusiasm stems from our belief in the fundamental values of compassion and unity. By providing shelter to refugees, we aim to be a part of a global community that stands together in support of those in need. We look forward to working with local authorities and organizations to ensure a smooth transition for all those who will call our hotels home during their time with us.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a vet, was quick to call out the leftist state’s solicitude for illegal aliens over America’s veterans:

Our veterans and service academy graduates cannot find anywhere to stay for the Army-Navy Game because hotels are housing illegal aliens on the taxpayers’ dime.



What a farce.



When I am president, the days of putting illegals aliens over Americans will be over. https://t.co/U6SGyHtC1L — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 4, 2023

