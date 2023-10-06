If a report about Joe Biden and his dogs is true, he’s a very bad person

Commander, Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, has been banned from the White House because he keeps biting people, just as Biden’s other dog (now banned from the White House) did. For those who know how easy it is to train German Shepherds, who are smart dogs who want to learn, this is weird. How can Commander be such a bad dog? Well, you know the old saying about how there are no bad dogs, only bad owners, right? There’s now some evidence that Joe Biden is that bad owner.

New pictures have emerged which show Joe Biden‘s German Shepherd, Commander biting yet another White House staffer just as presidential sources tried to lay the blame for the animal’s aggressive behavior on Secret Service agents. White House sources on Monday made the assertion that Commander targets members of the president’s security detail because of their ‘unfriendly expressions.’ Now DailyMail.com can reveal that the two-year-old German Shepherd bit another member of staff barely two weeks ago. The staff member, Dale Haney, 71, is not part of Biden’s security team and was simply playing with the dog. [snip] The attack has come to light just days after reports surfaced that the presidential pet bit a Secret Service Agent last Monday in an incident that saw the agent seek medical attention. [snip] The most serious of Commander’s attacks took place in November 2022 when an officer was hospitalized after the animal clamped down on their arms and thighs.

The single biggest factor in a dog’s behavior is how the owner behaves around the dog. If the owner is a calm, affectionate leader who rewards good behavior and punishes bad behavior, that will be a nice dog. Obviously, there are differences in breeds (Labrador Retrievers versus Chihuahuas) and life experience (a dog raised with a good owner since puppyhood versus an adopted, previously abused stray). But again, the owner sets the tone.

So what happens when you have an owner who hides an incredibly nasty streak behind an air of bonhomie, who is accused of physically abusing the dog, and who may even have been caught on camera abusing the dog? Well, you’re going to have an aggressive animal.

And who might this particular owner be? Well, it’s Joe Biden.

Behind the rictus grin that used to decorate his face before Biden’s facial affect drifted away thanks to incipient dementia lurked a very mean man. This video, from 1987, when he was too young to have senile dementia as an excuse, sums up the anger behind his seemingly amiable clown’s grin:

That same viciousness was on display more than 30 years later, in 2020:

For a dog, living around someone that angry is enough to spark aggression. But it gets worse. According to Judicial Watch, a source has revealed that Joe Biden “has punched and kicked his dogs.”

That statement, of course, is hearsay. But what are we to make of this footage that seemingly shows Biden kicking the dog?

Having watched the video a few times, it can easily be seen as Biden trying to handle a large, completely untrained dog by nudging it away with his knee. That doesn’t count as kicking. But you know what? I don’t buy that. If Biden just pushed his leg forward, that would be a nudge. But what you see in the video, and I’ve included a close-up below, is Biden pulling his leg back a bit to wind up:

Again, viewing that video is a very subjective experience, colored by (a) Commander’s known bad behavior; (b) Biden’s frequently displayed aggression; and (c) the hearsay statement about Biden’s physically abusing dogs. Put ‘em together, and it’s very easy to believe that Commander’s problems arise because of his owner’s problems.

Other presidents may well have treated dogs badly. After all, in America’s early years, people were generally less kind to animals and had different ideas about how to train dogs. Lyndon B. Johnson got into lots of trouble for lifting a beagle up by its ears, although Johnson, having apologized, was confused because that was common practice at the time in Texas with hunting dogs.

Biden, though, is not someone who has a pre-modern approach to training dogs, for it’s obvious he knows nothing about handling dogs. If the allegations against him are true, he’s a cruel man whose behavior has led to a bewildered, angry dog. The best thing that can happen is for Commander to be rehomed with someone who gives him the gentle, living leadership he needs to be the good dog he surely is.