How does anyone explain the boosters and rah-rah clubs crawling out of the woodwork for Hamas?

In light of Hamas’ monstrous attack on Israel, which is often called its 9/11, the most horrific massacre of civilians since Israel’s founding, the brutal terror group actually has its defenders in the West. They have crawled out of the woodwork and made themselves known. It’s not just rogue-state leaders, though they are loud and proud for the killers. It’s the global left, which instead of taking the side of peace, rule of law, and civilization, has shown us what they are really about by taking the side of the barbarians.

I can’t believe the insanity I am seeing, just on Twitter alone.

The Squad, for one, won’t condemn the attack on Israel, merely pretending to be ‘peacemaker,’ solely targeting Israel’s response:

AOC, ‘squad’ call for ceasefire as Israel vows 'mighty vengeance' in response to Hamas attack https://t.co/R4Un512ba8 via @americanwire_ — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 8, 2023

Particularly this one:

How much more blood needs to be spilled for you to overcome your prejudice and unequivocally condemn Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization?

Hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians massacred in cold blood on a holy day. Babies kidnapped from their mother's arms and taken to… pic.twitter.com/tRvvwlhzX8 — Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) October 8, 2023

The Squad’s political base, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is all over this, too, driving it, giving the Squad its talking points, leading the charge:

Today in NYC, the Democratic Socialists are hosting an "All Out for Palestine" rally. They are advising their own supporters to wear masks. These people have no souls.https://t.co/bfXEhMkUu5 — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, in mediaville, the New York Times can’t bring itself to use the ‘t’ word:

MSNBC has made itself a mouthpiece for Hamas terrorists:

Has MSNBC become the voice of the Hamas Nazi regime? https://t.co/6uhH1RQg24 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 9, 2023

The terrorists themselves do a ‘prostration of gratitude’:

Ismail Haniyeh and Other #Hamas Leaders Watching Al-Jazeera Coverage of Hamas’s Invasion of Southern #Israel and Perform a “Prostration of Gratitude” #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/n9q4JVgI8s — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 9, 2023

The Israel-haters like themselves those attacks on civilians:

A reminder, the BDS Movement supports Hamas. pic.twitter.com/GFs3J6NoSK — The International Legal Forum - ILF (@The_ILF) October 9, 2023

Harvard’s best and brightest stepped up to the plate for the terrorist savages:

For shame—Harvard has become an ultra Marxist institution aligned with the globalist Left and CCP:#TheGreatAmericaShow



31 Harvard organizations blame Israel for Hamas' brutal terror attack

https://t.co/O3IMYTspOo — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 9, 2023

large number of harvard student organizations blaming israel solely for hamas terrorist attacks killing 700 civilians.



can’t imagine who would want to identify with such a group. harvard parents—talk to your educated kids about this. pic.twitter.com/q9StJ3MJpf — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2023

We have gaslighters:

Palestinian National Initiative's @MustafaBarghou1: "Hamas mainly attacked military establishments, military installations. And most of the people they have arrested & taken as war prisoners are military people. I do not accept [they are] attacking any civilian." pic.twitter.com/HYEOnDLGBU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

Even sleazier gaslighting, from Iran. We thought they liked this massacre and were out celebrating it:

IDF members collaborated with Hamas, sources tell Iran's Tasnim news agency



Iran's Tasnim says they've been told by sources inside Palestine that a part of the IDF cooperated with Hamas during the operation and that's what caught the Israelis by surprise, leading to severe… pic.twitter.com/fSzabskZ00 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Iran’s big mullah is openly cheering:

Hey @DemSocialists you should book this guy for your next rally. He agrees with you “solidarity” with Palestine. https://t.co/yWjXxA7ojS — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 8, 2023

An utterly useless UN, loaded with Hamas’s best pals:

This is why the United Nations is useless. Security Council held an emergency meeting but took ZERO action, not even a statement condemning Hamas' attacks. The UN was created after WWII & it can’t even condemn the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust https://t.co/Kr4nnguLmf — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) October 9, 2023

Most disturbingly, there are the rallies, lots of rallies, ostensibly to express support for the Palestinian people, but all about supporting Hamas their elected leaders. Who could possibly attend one, given the kinds of savagery we have seen -- rapes, killings, hostage-taking, all focused on civilians.

We knew there’d be one here:

‼ SUPPORT FOR TERRORISM ON UK STREETS:



At a pro-Palestinian rally in Manchester today, President of Manchester Friends of Palestine, Dana Abuqamar commented on the murder and kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli civilians by saying: “We are FULL OF PRIDE AND JOY for what has… pic.twitter.com/lUuQRmyILX — StandWithUsUK (@StandWithUsUK) October 8, 2023

But these bloodfest rallies defending the indefensible were all over:

Pro-Hamas demonstration in Barcelona, Spain.



There are also LGBT flags being waved, despite the fact that Gaza criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual activity and makes it punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment.pic.twitter.com/6oST5IgIX4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

On the ground in NYC and pro-Palestinian protesters are getting ready to have a rally in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/oZGNUPDDBn — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2023

"F*** Israel" a pro-Palestine protester shouts at Israeli supporters gathered outside "Free Palestine" rally is held in Times Square NYC, one day after Hamas attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZyenMNis4Q — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 8, 2023

Didn’t they say conservatives were the Nazis? Here’s the Nazis:

Swastikas on display at NYC rally as they chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”



Before WWII stared in 1939, a Nazi rally took place at Madison Square Garden.



With Biden as Commander-in-chief, we are heading for WWIII at an alarming pace! pic.twitter.com/ff1uLl9L5W — Eddie (@ICU1010) October 9, 2023

Here's another from the land of real Nazis:

A rally was held in support of Palestine in Berlin, Germany. Seeing the rally, a little girl is raising the slogan of Free Free Palestine. Salute to the spirit of that girl. #FreePalastine #طوفان_الأقصى #طوفان_القدس #IStandWithPalestine #فلسطين_قضيتي #فلسطين_المحتلة pic.twitter.com/0YgImrhE8D — Danish Qamar (@qama71953) October 9, 2023

Here's from the people the Israelis helped with their earthquake:

Canada has its Hamas boosters, too.

Communist party of Canada flag at the pro Palestine rally. pic.twitter.com/NidtjdqYrM — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) October 8, 2023

Plus leftist Canadian unions, stepping up for Hamas, too:

CUPE is the largest union in Canada, representing 700,000 workers in health care, education, universities, transportation, and emergency services.



This is their president celebrating the slaughter of 250 young people at a music festival gunned down by Hamas.#Cdnpoli @cupenat https://t.co/BEuNXWqgYO — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) October 9, 2023

Someone claiming to speak for the entire nation of Malaysia:

As Paul Sperry exposed in one of his books, ‘Muslim Mafia,’ they’ve had quite a nest of them in Orange County, California, and apparently still do:

Several hundred people marching in an “All out for Palestine” rally in Anaheim, California. pic.twitter.com/IvTJIRceCD — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 8, 2023

We shouldn’t be surprised they’ve got fans in terrorist-infested Karachi:

Or Kuwait, that nation the U.S. once freed back in the early 1990s:

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Supporters in Kuwait have started a massive rally in support of Palestine’s attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/LkBax1Qc9R — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 9, 2023

Another Eurotrash rally:

Solidarity rally with Palestine. This evening outside the Dáil. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/eV3YXweDGj — Cllr Madeleine Johansson (@cllrjohansson) October 9, 2023

And one in the capital of the free world:

In Salt Lake City, of all places:

Salt Lake City, Utah rally today. Free Palestine! pic.twitter.com/4qOHs9hvwq — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) October 8, 2023

And the Squad wants one of these with their name on it:

The Democratic Socialists of America, which counts six House Democrats as members, will hold a rally in support of the Palestinian cause, one day after the worst terrorist attacks in Israel's history.https://t.co/hhwUUOXZ5V — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 8, 2023

This isn’t all of them. It’s astonishing that given what is going on – the mass murder of civilians, particularly women and children in their homes, young people celebrating at a music festival, and elderly people at bus stops, the mass rapes and killings of women, the desecration of bodies, the takings of hostages, the killings of at least 9 Americans and 10 Brits – and these people defend the barbarians that did it.

Some reminders of what the barbarians did,. or as Omar would put it, "some people did something':

What happened was a pogrom: Hamas operatives killing concert goers, setting fire to homes, kidnapping children, gunning down people at bus stops. More than 700 Israelis dead, biggest single-day loss of Jewish life since World War II. https://t.co/0fZjClXYvc via @WSJ — Juan Forero (@WSJForero) October 9, 2023

In one of several similar incidents, Hamas terrorists broke into a grandmother's home in Nir Oz, near Gaza, took her phone, logged into her Facebook, and live streamed himself murdering her. That’s how her granddaughter found out she was murdered. pic.twitter.com/QrrtqVOypz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 9, 2023

Hamas Releases Video of Captured Young Israeli Women – Videos and Photos of Terrorists Abusing Bodies of Victims – and Photos of Dead Israelis via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/j6zRSSjPxK — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 9, 2023

Hamas Savagery Worse Than ISIS – Reports of Mass Rapes, Abusing and Beheading Bodies of Israeli Soldiers https://t.co/xwLaAcRDwP — Richard Lowe (@RPL29) October 9, 2023

A survivor of the attack on the music festival describes what the terrorists from Hamas did with the bodies the people they killed pic.twitter.com/5Qq00bAEcj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 9, 2023

Victor Davis Hanson has an excellent summary of what is going on here.

Reflections on Israel’s New Existential War

The Hamas invasion was designed to shock Israelis through their pre-civilizational desecration of the bodies of the dead



By Victor Davis Hanson, 09 October 2013https://t.co/3T2oUuL758 — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 9, 2023

One hopes that at least some of these people are ignorant of what Hamas has done. But unfortunately, they probably aren't. They are the world's Jew-haters, motivated by anti-Semitism, coming out of the woodwork. We can't explain where that hate comes from but at least we can see who they are as they cheer these atrocities. All told, the Hamas supporters have blood on their hands with their 'support' for evil and it’s utterly vile.

Image: Twitter screen shot