Even the Bidens' dog is above the law

Like Hunter Biden, it appears that Commander, the Biden family dog, is above the law.

Commander, it seems, has just been dispatched to Delaware — a safe haven for Bidens, apparently.

Was he whisked away to avoid justice?

Dogs that bite unprovoked repeatedly are regularly declared to be "dangerous" and can then be seized by local animal control and put down.

It's called "behavioral euthanasia," and it happens surprisingly often...to dogs that don't live in the White House.

Specific regulations vary state by state, but all have "dangerous dogs" laws.

In California, two unprovoked bites can lead to being labelled a "potentially dangerous dog," and the dog becomes eligible for euthanasia. (Side note: Hospitals there have to report dog bites to the local animal control, and the public has a right to know where dangerous dogs live. It's like the sex offender list.)

Closer to home — where Commander lived until very recently — in the District of Columbia, the process involves a complaint and a hearing. If the dog is deemed dangerous, which Commander almost certainly would have been (again, like Hunter, except for being attached to Joe Biden) eligible for euthanasia. If Commander lived in a white house rather than the White House, there would have been a hearing that could have resulted in ordered euthanasia.

In Commander's new home of Delaware, the rules are similar and — unfortunately for Commander — not enforced by the Department of Justice.

If the, albeit limited, information in the public realm is accurate, Commander would unquestionably qualify as a dangerous dog — nine(ish) unprovoked bites, including one that sent the victim to the hospital, is more than enough and more than any other dog would get.

Dangerous dogs are not just dangerous to other people. They are also — except in this case — dangerous to the wallet of the owner. A dog declared dangerous is almost never covered by a homeowner's (or renter's) insurance policy, meaning that if the owner decides to keep the dog, he is on the hook personally for any future incident.

Unless, of course, you're Joe Biden. Since the White House is government property, the insurance — and any potential lawsuit that could have arisen — is on the taxpayer.

Putting down dangerous dogs is not, it seems, something even dedicated animal lovers oppose.

The American Kennel Club soberly discusses the issue here:

Whether your dog has a bite history is also an important consideration. A dog that has snapped at the air is easier to treat than one who has a history of multiple bites or severe bites that have punctured or torn the skin. That's why it's important to get professional help as soon as your dog shows any signs of behavioral issues. Unfortunately, a dog with a serious bite history is more likely to be euthanized than one who has yet to cause physical harm.

And simply moving the dog — as Biden has done with Commander — does not necessarily solve the problem and may be unfair to the people at the new house:

[N]ever rehome your dog or surrender them to a rescue or shelter without giving a complete and thorough history of the behavioral issues. It's unfair to put others at risk, and depending on local laws, you might be liable for any damage done by your dog. Be sure the person taking your dog knows exactly what they are in for and is willing to treat and deal with your dog's aggression. Depending on your dog's specific issues, this might be an impossible request.

The very dog devoted K9ofMine website also says that behavioral euthanasia can sometimes be the only option.

Ultimately, the more severe the aggression and reaction, the greater the risk to others. And the greater the risk to others, the more seriously you need to consider behavioral euthanasia. If your dog has been known to bite with enough force to put someone in the hospital, you're dealing with a much higher-risk situation than a dog that barely breaks skin. While most dogs display subtle warning signs prior to a bite which can be detected with some basic understanding of dog body language, some dog aggression may be idiopathic, meaning it's of unknown origin. Idiopathic aggression is often the most dangerous form of aggression, as it tends to be unpredictable.

The decision to euthanize on your own — rather than the state getting involved — is admittedly emotional and should be done in consultation with a vet. (it's possible the dog is ill or has some other physical issue driving the behavior.)

"Most importantly, you must consider everyone's safety when contemplating euthanasia. This includes the safety of you, your dog, as well as the safety of other people and animals in your home," writers Erin Jones on K9ofMine. "If your dog is a constant threat to others, the situation is not only dangerous but also stressful for everyone — including your dog. Living in a constant state of terror is no way to live at all, and you can't risk yourself or others if the aggression is unmanageable."

Failing to take responsibility for the actions of their dog — twice now, in Biden's case — shows a serious problem with the owner. it shows Biden does not care that his dog attacks people, and, because it would be on the taxpayer's dime if there was ever an even more serious issue, he does not have to care.

He could care, he should care, but he doesn't. It's a bit like with Hunter — he could care, as a parent he should care, but he clearly doesn't.

The only difference is that Commander wasn't giving the Bidens piles of cash.

Thomas Buckley is the former mayor of Lake Elsinore, Cal. and a former newspaper reporter. He is currently the operator of a small communications and planning consultancy and can be reached directly at planbuckley@gmail.com. You can read more of his work at his Substack page.

Image: Not Commander, but not far off, either. Credit: Tom Conger via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.