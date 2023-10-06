Email blast from ‘Florida Dems’ show how uninformed and perverted the political elites really are

When I hear the word “books” I think of great literary works like The Last of the Mohicans or the Lord of the Rings trilogy, full of noble heroes who lay down their lives for others, or disturbing exposés like The Real Lincoln or Marx & Satan. I certainly recall haunting dystopian fiction like 1984, and philosophical gems like Rand’s The Virtue of Selfishness and Bastiat’s The Law. And, when I think of book bans, I think of the ritualistic bonfires of the far-left Nazi regime, which sought to destroy (in Joseph Goebbels’s own words) the “intellectualism” of men like Ernest Hemingway and women like Helen Keller.

Apparently, Florida Democrats think of fetish smut and cartoon pornography, “books” they push on children, and any attempts to ban such “books” are a manifestation of fascistic intolerance like the Nazis, not a desire to protect the innocence of children and their childhoods.

On Thursday night I received a fundraising blast from the “Florida Democratic Party” with a subject line that read, “Only fascists ban books.” The email began like this:

All over the nation, people are observing Banned Books Week. Thanks to Ron’s fascist policies, Florida has become a hotspot for classrooms [sic] book bans. To date, over 1,400 titles have been removed from classrooms and libraries around the state – some counties have removed any book with LGBTQ+ characters while others have closed their school libraries entirely. This isn’t just about books – it’s about denying children the opportunity to see themselves represented in the books they read. These bans are especially irresponsible in a time when nearly half of LGBTQ+ children report considering suicide.

Well, if “only fascists ban books” then by their own “logic” they too are fascists, since leftist Democrats recently launched a retaliatory assault against the Holy Bible, seeking to ban it from school libraries and classrooms. (Obviously though, these creeps are legitimate fascists, and we didn’t need their own illogic to prove it.)

Somehow, these people running a statewide Democrat party missed the entire history of the Soviet Union under socialists like Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, which spanned decades—presumably, they’ve never heard of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn—and they were able to avoid ever learning about the the communists of the Chinese ruling party or the Khmer Rouge, both of which, engaged in widespread bans on real intellectual material.

That level of ignorance is impressive, because you really have to have your head buried in the sand to have missed an entire century of history… that just happened… with some of these notorious book bans even still in effect today. But it’s also sobering, because these same people that have absolutely no understanding of political ideology (they think fascism is “right-wing”) or history, who are so categorically uninformed, are running the country, from both parties.

And, not only that, they’re total perverts. They claim conservatives pushing to oust pornography is “about denying children the opportunity to see themselves represented in the books they read.” Well, Gender Queer comes to mind with its “explicit illustrations depicting oral sex” and so does Lawn Boy, which graphically describes two fourth-grade children engaged in the same act—which are some of the reasons why these two “books” wound up on the most banned list—so if children are seeing “themselves” in those characters, this is pedophilia, which is our exact concern.

