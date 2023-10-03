DOT announces $100 million EV project to prioritize ‘disadvantaged’ communities

If the federal government (but especially the Joe Biden edition) is behind a project or an initiative using your neighborhood as the canvas, red flag.

As we learned from a Judicial Watch Corruption Chronicles piece last week, the Department of Transportation under the Biden regime posted a new federal grant announcing an additional $100 million “to prioritize the repair and replacement of EV charging stations throughout the U.S.” From the article:

The venture will ‘ensure disadvantaged communities benefit from upgraded charging infrastructure,’ according to the Department of Transportation (DOT), which is doling out the money. The costly EV charger project is part of the administration’s Justice40 Initiative which requires 40% of all federal government investments to flow to ‘disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened with pollution.’

Fighting chronic underprivileged circumstances by saddling the people in these “disadvantaged communities” with more debt and hazardous installations? Fighting pollution with more pollution? Of course, that’s all totally plausible since this is the government we’re talking about, but I think something more sinister is at work.

“Grants” are nothing more than debt with insurmountable interest rates, which affects every single low-income American in one way or another. Nothing is free, and when the federal government is $33 trillion in debt, these grants come at a massive cost, either through personal taxpayer indebtedness or via a devalued dollar that we all use.

Secondly, charging stations are rife with issues, many of which lead to death. Rechargeable vehicles as well as the facilities needed are known to emit extremely high levels of EMF radiation, as well as being total fire hazards. There have been a number of deaths caused by improper charging practices as well as the instability of the batteries used in electric technologies; a Washington Post article noted how a couple of San Franciscans barely escaped an E.V. fire:

‘If we had lived upstairs in this house, we’d be dead,’ said Yogi Vindum, a retired mechanical engineer. The fire, which has not previously been reported, is one in a string of recent examples showing what can happen when electric cars are left parked in garages to charge overnight. The issue is causing mounting concern as a number of electric-vehicle makers have warned owners not to leave the cars charging unattended in certain circumstances, or sitting fully charged in garages.

Speaking to the dangers of charging stations when considering installation, a prominent security risk management firm said this:

First, in respect to the EV charging stations, there is a significant risk of smoke and fire that accompanies them. … Another important element to consider is whether the current electrical system of your building can manage the power of the charging stations. … It is also important to note that electrical fires are not always visible immediately and often burn in unseen areas for a while, so it is equally as important that certified electrical workmanship and solid infrastructure are in place to support the installation of EV chargers. A further element to consider is how toxic the smoke from lithium-ion batteries can be. When these batteries burn, hydrogen fluoride and carbon monoxide are released into the air, which can have acute and chronic health effects on a person’s respiratory system. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries … with electrons traveling back and forth, passing through an electrolyte fluid that is flammable and corrosive. If the electrolyte fluid escapes due to damage or excessive heat, that’s when thermal runaway can occur, and the fire will greatly intensify. The cell that is involved in fire can cause other cells to erupt into fire as well. Keep in mind that heat is energy. The more heat the battery is exposed to, the greater the risk becomes or the greater the fire becomes.

Also worth noting, is that promoting E.V.s means to promote toxic and impactful mining practices to acquire the necessary materials, as well as the hazards mentioned in the excerpt above when fires inevitably occur.

What do we know, historically, about government elites and their attitudes towards the people? Well, they despise the little guy, and in modern times, he is the carbon that needs to be reduced. Ergo, what is the most logical and simplest explanation for the little guy’s extorted and devalued money being directed to install toxic and dangerous facilities, exclusively in the little guy’s own community? One more notch in the unwavering streak of incompetence? Or, an insidious assault against the little guy?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.