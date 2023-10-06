Clinton’s labor secretary is the bad penny that always turns up

Robert Reich, who once held the Secretary of Labor position under Bill Clinton, somehow believes that all these disruptive strikes are great for the nation’s economy; see below:

America is in the midst of the biggest surge in labor activity in a quarter-century. The United Auto Workers (UAW), the Writers Guild of America, the actors’ union known as Sag-Aftra, Starbucks workers, Amazon workers, the Teamsters and UPS, flight attendants. The list goes on. More than 4.1m workdays were lost to stoppages last month, according to the labor department. That’s the most since 2000. And this was before the UAW struck the big three. Some worry about the effect of all this labor activism on the US economy, and view organized labor as a ‘special interest’ demanding more than it deserves. Rubbish. Labor activism is good for the economy in the long run. And organized labor isn’t a special interest. It’s the leading edge of the American workforce.

Reich conveniently fails to mention that the basic reason the workers are asking for huge wage increases and renegotiations is because Biden’s energy and other policies have greatly increased inflation and wage growth hasn’t kept up.

For examples, the UAW wants a huge raise (40% over four years which amounts to 46% compounded), pay for 40-hour workweeks despite only putting in 32 hours of work, cost-of-living increases, and “beefed-up” retirement benefits—that will be great for reducing productivity and increasing inflation.

If Reich and other Democrats really cared about real wages and workers, they would have supported Trump’s policies of lower taxes, fewer regulations, and energy independence—real wages for everyone, including union workers, were rising rapidly because inflation was low. But Democrats didn’t support those policies. They sought to disrupt and destroy Trump every day.

But it’s not just Reich. Other mainstream “financial experts” announced that OPEC had done “social security retirees a huge favor” by cutting back on oil production in a bid to raise prices. See below:

The timing of the jump in oil prices is well suited to retirees, since the third quarter is the only period that matters for calculating the COLA [cost-of-living adjustment.] … With oil prices remaining high in September, the annual CPI should be similar to August, meaning the Social Security COLA is likely to be between 3% and 3.5% in 2024.

Seniors are going to be in hog heaven with a 3.5% increase versus an expected 3.2%! Instead of getting an additional $58 they’ll get $63! What will they do with the extra $5? Buy another gallon of gas?

Inflation is destroying seniors and others who barely get by in the first place. It is dimwitted to suggest that higher oil prices did seniors a favor. The price of all their daily needs, and all their monthly expenses have rapidly increased. Food, health care, home insurance, utilities—gee, what a favor.

This person at MSNBC thinks Biden’s economic policies are great, but the president just isn’t getting the credit he deserves because the public just isn’t smart enough to understand—therefore Biden should quit bragging about his amazing achievements, since he’s just stooping to a too-stupid public:

Biden should stop focusing on the economy[.] If the president isn’t getting credit for how he’s improved the economy by now, then he won’t get such credit anytime soon.

I think that is a great idea. Here are some of the other topics he could focus on instead:

He should share with people the scientific data he has to justify forcing people to get rid of their gas cars and appliances.

He should explain what about the withdrawal in Afghanistan was successful.

He should explain what gives him the dictatorial power to forgive student loans and make future generations pay the bill.

He should tell people why he lied about Hunter’s laptop, insisting it was Russian disinformation, and why he lied about his involvement in “Hunter’s business” and why he falsely claimed that Hunter didn’t make money from China.

He should explain why he refuses to enforce the border laws passed by Congress and explain to sanctuary cities and states that they should stop complaining because they’re getting exactly what they wanted.

He should explain how he justifies blocking school choice for poor and minority children.

He could tell the public that he’s fine with abortion up through birth?

He could explain to American women why he thinks they should be forced to compete against men and share locker room space with those of the opposite sex?

Maybe he can define what a woman is since so many Democrats have difficulty with that?

He could explain why his White House worked with the national association of school boards to get the politicized Justice Department to threaten parents?

Maybe he could explain why Democrats and the Justice department don’t care about attacks on crisis pregnancy centers?

And he could talk about crime and why it is great to have pro-crime DAs supported by Soros.

So yes, have Biden go out and talk about things other than Bidenomics. That should really improve his poll numbers.

