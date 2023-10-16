CEO of bankrupt rechargeable bus company retains post as an esteemed advisor to the Biden regime

I’m no financial guru, but I would think that someone who steered a private company into bankruptcy, despite receiving billions of taxpayer dollars to prop it up, probably isn’t the most qualified advisor on economic, fiscal, and trade issues—but Joe Biden seems to disagree.

Gareth Joyce is the CEO of Proterra, a company that manufactured rechargeable buses thanks to more than $8 billion in seed money given to it by the federal government, declared bankruptcy this summer. But apparently, Joyce still finds gainful employment on our dime, thanks to Biden’s apparent mission to hire the most incompetent, unfit, and clownish cabinet in American history. (Sam Brinton, Karine Jean-Pierre, Richard Levine, etc.)

Joyce sits on what is known as the ITA, or the International Trade Administration, and according to a Washington Examiner report out today on the matter:

Under the International Trade Administration, the group ‘advises the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.’

If someone received billions of dollars, and still can’t keep a company afloat, then clearly their idea is terrible, or they blow at running a business—or realistically, probably both. If I were permitted to keep the money I earned, and invest it in ventures of my choosing, I would never sink my hard earned money into a venture that manufactured and sold highly temperamental rechargeable buses. They don’t run in the “extreme cold” or the “extreme heat,” which manifests as out-of-commission vehicles for a majority of the time… because “extreme cold” and “extreme heat” are really just normal temperatures. Some studies show that the very small window of performance is between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a measly 27 degree range.

Furthermore, Proterra’s demise specifically presents like Solyndra under Barack Obama—for more on this, read a blog I wrote on the issue a few weeks back here.

Yet, thanks to a criminal and unconstitutional tax code, and corrupt politicians, I have no say whatsoever in who my seized wealth subsidizes. This is the modus operandi of the Establishment though—Jackass and Elephant alike— running political popularity contests while we foot the bill.

Would you be surprised to learn that Proterra was once recognized by the World Economic Forum as a “Technology Pioneer”? I didn’t think so.

Our government has been hijacked by anti-American interests and foreign operatives keen to sabotage the economic prosperity of America first… which is exactly why Joyce still has a place in Biden’s regime.

Image: Proterra Inc, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.