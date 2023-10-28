Canada to make more people eligible for extermination via ‘assisted suicide’

It appears that Canada will soon be updating — and broadening — its medical assistance in dying (MAID) law. The law, first put into effect in 2016, “allows” people to be euthanized if they have a “grievous and irremediable medical condition,” such as a serious illness or disability, that has put them in an advanced state of irreversible decline.

There has been much talk in recent years in The Great White North of making those with mental illness “eligible” for MAID. But, come March, the law will apparently be expanded to include not just the simply mentally ill, but those who are addicted to drugs. That’s right: according to the aptly named VICE, substance abusers will soon have access to medically assisted dying in Trudeau’s utopia! In the U.S., we only give them free crack pipes and syringes.

Makes sense, though. While we’re embarking on a new Holocaust, let’s exterminate all the alcoholics, too! I mean, if you’ve already okayed offing the mentally ill (who makes that decision?) and the physically infirm, why not get rid of the druggies, too?

There has also been much discussion about extending the MAID offer to the chronically depressed. And, while we’re at it, why not ixnay those with birth defects or insufficiently blonde hair? Let’s be humane to those with cleft palates and small penises, too. No reason they should suffer the indignity and the shame that would surely be put on them.

Think of the suffering we could prevent! What liberal/progressive/antifascist wouldn’t be proud of that? The New Aryans in our governments could really clean up the place! Maybe we could even make this part of the Green New Deal and the Great Reset!

It might even prove to be the Final Solution! Right?

Image: Mike Mozart via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).