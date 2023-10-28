Brownnosing Biden from The Atlantic: 'America is Lucky that Biden's in Charge'

'Do you feel lucky?'

Clint's words were first thing that came to mind when I saw this headline over an article by Michael McFaul, running in The Atlantic (non-subscription version here):

America Is Lucky That Biden’s in Charge

It begins with:

President Joe Biden and his national-security team began their time in office in 2021 intending to concentrate on confronting China’s rise. The state of the world has not allowed such a singular focus. First came the American withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power. Next was Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Now Hamas has carried out its barbaric terrorist attack against Israeli citizens, triggering a forceful response from Israel and potentially a major interstate war in the Middle East. Americans are lucky to have President Biden and his foreign-policy team in charge of national security right now. Their experience and knowledge extends not just to China and Asia but to the world, and they have made smart moves in defense of American interests and values.

I don't think too many Americans feel lucky with Joe Biden in charge here, given his hideous record abroad. Some of the ones who voted for him undoubtedly must think they've been punks.

McFaul is a former Obama-era ambassador to Russia who, same as Obama dirty-trickster Colin Kahl, landed himself a perch at Stanford University and then went on to promote the Russia hoax during the Trump years, even after it was discredited. He's obviously part of the most active deep state apparatus, which, combined with The Atlantic, the Democrats' biggest suck-up publication, suggests some kind of campaign is going on to build up incompetent Joe Biden as a foreign policy genius ahead of elections. Another article crowning Joe with laurels from The Hill has been noted by AT contributor Jack Hellner in this piece here . But this one's the grosser. The shamelessness of it is amazing. McFaul can't believe that. But he heaps the praise on Biden for his initial steps regarding the Hamas attack on Israel, praising him

The piece ignores Joe Biden's record on Afghanistan, his money-pit defense of Ukraine, his weakness on China, allowing it to spy merrily on U.S. military installations in front of our faces and open "police stations" in U.S. cities as well as threaten our key ally Taiwan, his failure to secure the border allowing all comers from more than 100 countries into the U.S., and his cutoff of America's energy independence, making America a beggar to petrotyrants.

It focuses solely on Biden's halting and hesitant steps on Israel, which leaves a lot to be desired.

McFaul praised Biden's trip to Israel as proof of his greatness with this argument:

In times of crisis, allies need to show up;

He, uhh, unintentionally, drew attention to Biden's failure to show up at the crisis-wracked border.

He also praised Biden's impulse to shovel money at the problem in Israel, which is his default position whenever there is a problem. No credit for that.

Worse still, he attempted to impose conditionality on the aid, telling Israel it needs to slow down the move to rub out Hamas after the October 7 terror attack. It's just that kind of hesitation that allows Hamas more time to prepare and launch more attacks on Israel, and gives Iran the time it needs to get more money over to them.

He praised Biden for his warships to the region, neglecting to mention those dozen-plus attacks from Iran on U.S. installations and injured U.S. troops as the reason for it, reactive all the way. Even the Bidenites insist it has nothing to do with Israel, but McFaul and his spin team (I actually think he's taking his marching orders from dirty trickster Kahl) wants to rewrite it to say it does for Joe's political advantage.

He praised Biden for humanitarian aid getting into Gaza, which is skeevy too, given that the aid trucks apparently weren't inspected for weapons smuggling. Nor did he have a heck of a lot to do with this anyway. Nothing about Egypt and Jordan refusing to take in Gaza refugees. Maybe there's a reason for that and maybe the aid recipients aren't the sweet little daisies McFaul portrays them to be.

Obviously, Biden's throwing every roadblock he can to get Israel not to mow down Hamas as it deserves, insisting that every civilian including those who ignore evacuation orders be acccomodated first, as if Israel has never thought of that before.

Biden and his team have successfully worked to hold back the momentum toward a full-scale Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, in an effort to buy time to get more hostages released. Two weeks ago, Israeli leaflets told Palestinians in northern Gaza that they had just 24 hours to evacuate south.

That's not how you get rid of Hamas. That's incompetence, actually. Hamas needs to see swift, decisive action to ensure it never kills and rapes and burns again. Dragging it out is always exploited by Hamas for more terror time.

There's also this doozy:

Biden has encouraged Israeli leaders to think harder about their end game, rightly asking what happens after they succeed in overthrowing Hamas. Biden has even revived ideas about a two-state solution—a notion buried years ago both by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies and by Hamas. As Biden said earlier this month, “ There must be a path to a Palestinian state .”

Biden encouraging those impulsive, suggestible, irrational Israeli natives to "think"? Talk about patronizing, as if Israel had never thought about any of this in the wake of the terror attack that slaughtered 1,400 Israeli innocents in the most cruel ways possible.

As for Biden, well, senile Biden doesn't think, read or consider anything other than his own financial portfolio and his next vacation. "Deep" is not a word anyone uses to describe this old fool, other than in a Michael McFaul op-ed. "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up," as President Obama reportedly put it . "Biden has been wrong on nearly every foreign policy issue," as former CIA Director Bob Gates put it. That is the consensus out there in private among Democrats.

But McFaul would have you -- you wretched punk voter, you -- think he's a genius.

Biden may fail. People judge crises and wars only by how they end. No one will praise Biden and Blinken for their initial efforts if this conflict causes an enormous number of civilian casualties or pulls in Lebanon, Syria, Iran, or, most alarming, the United States. Biden and his team face only hard choices with difficult trade-offs, and no easy diplomatic solutions are in sight. But so far, I’m impressed with what American diplomacy has achieved, and grateful that this president and this team are in power at this precarious moment in history.

See, it's the intentions that count, of course he is going to fail. But McFaul is impressed as heck for it because Biden's such a genius.

Anyone else out there feel as nauseated by this naked spin-doctoring to polish and present Biden's record as something palatable as I do? This is obviously spin-doctoring, narrative-making, all connected to Joe Biden's re-election campaign. McFaul probably wants a new job in a Biden II administration, so praising Biden as a genius could serves his own ends too. But mostly, he wants you to think he's a genius. This is wretched stuff and will fool no one. McFaul ought to consider his own reputation before running with this kind of dreck because obviously it will eventually make him a laughingstock.