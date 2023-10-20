Biden's call for more war cash includes $14 billion to faciliate the entry of illegals

Like he always does, Joe Biden wants more money in his hands from Congress.

After actively scheming to imprison his political opponents, Biden says it's time to let bygones be bygones and embrace the national unity, calling his new request for $105 billion in war cash a "smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations."

A smart investment? Everything he seeks spending money for is a "smart investment." In this context, though, the 'ick factor' was strong, because he sounded as though he was trying to sell us a timeshare.

Buried within his request was what appeared to be a nod to American national security rather than Israel's or Ukraine's: a claim that $14 billion of that money would go to "border security."

After all, when 8 million people are being allowed into the country under catch-and-release, flooding our cities and filling the streets with crime, and election time is beckoning, maybe a little border security could be slipped in as a sweetener to Republicans.

But according to congressional observers, that's what Biden would like you to think, not what Biden has in mind.

According to the New York Post:

One lawmaker, however, expressed concern that the money wouldn’t actually be used to tighten up the border. “It’s got to be designed to secure the border, not to facilitate travel through the border,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told the Associated Press.

Biden's idea of "border security" is faster processing times for illegal migrants to be allowed into the country, not a wall to keep illegal crossers out.

With every asylum claim treated equally, whether one is a tattooed male cartel member, a red-tshirted Chavista slum enforcer, a product of Venezuela's emptied jails, an economic migrant country-shopping for the best deal, or an actual challenger to a socialist government, all asylum applications are treated equally, which has created a backlog. How do we know this is true? By that 99% acceptance rate for asylum claims on that CBPOne border app that permits asylum applications to be filed from outside the country, complete with free taxpayer-paid transport into the U.S. on the side. Naturally, that has created demand, and that demand has created a backlog for migrant processing services, not just on those who can get their asylum claims filed on the app, but for those who illegally cross in. It's also created big bills for U.S. and manpower shortages that Biden would like to shovel cash at.

That's Joe Biden's idea of border security -- speedier customer service for illegals, as if that wouldn't actually create more demand for illegal entry.

He seems to think there's an end to this illegal migration and if illegals can be processed into the states faster and with more free stuff -- faster, cheaper, easier -- demand will fall and the border will be secure.

All we can see from this phony request of his is that he's concerned about the Fox News cameras focused on the unending stream of illegals crossing into the U.S. and hopes to outrun it by spiriting them into the states faster. That's not going to fool the cities, such as San Diego, which are now flooded with dumped illegals, as are many cities across the country. They're the ones who pay for this, but no matter: These are sanctuary cities are run by Democrats and they aren't going to seriously oppose Biden even as he sticks them with the tab. Sure, a little grumbling. But no move to get rid of Biden which is what they ought to be doing.

If Biden gets his requested appropriation, not only will he be able to process more illegal migrants into the U.S., he'll presumably have the Fox News cameras off the border scene as election time approaches.

This isn't about border security. This is about Joe Biden's re-election prospects. That $14 billion he's asking for better include serious border security before one penny is approved for any other country's security by Congress. If the matter is as serious as Biden claims, he'll yield on this, he'll spend some of it on the wall and the deportation flights. Let's see how serious he is.

