Biden goes to Israel, falls asleep, calls terrorists 'the other team,' tells Israel not to get too angry

Joe Biden concluded his tour of Israel, warning Israel, rather than the Hamas terrorists, not to get too "consumed with rage."

According to the Associated Press:

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a 7 1/2-hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of vocal support, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt, likely by the end of the week, and a plea for Israelis not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them. “I understand. Many Americans understand,” Biden said as he wrapped up his stay in Tel Aviv, likening the Oct. 7 Hamas assault to the attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people. “You can’t look at what has happened here ... and not scream out for justice,” he said. “But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said. “After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

What an obnoxious message, given that supposedly he was there to show support to our longtime ally. He seemed to think that Israel was the problem, and the terrorists were just part of the furniture and they needed to get used to them.

It's not surprising. The far left which controls him, has already taken the Hamas side -- in the universities, in the streets, in a slew of leftist redoubts. Biden doesn't like to upset the people pulling his strings.

Rather than telling Israel to press forward and know that America would always been at its side in its darkest hour, he seem to be there to slow Israel's advance on the terrorists, and has taken to telling Israel not to go overboard as if they were the biggest problem here, not the terrorists which is an inappropriate message to anyone, but especially to one which which hadn't done anything but show restraint.

It reminds me of George H.W. Bush's low points -- when he warned battered, Soviet-oppressed Ukraine in 1991 about its "suicidal nationalism" instead of expressed support for its aspirations for freedom beyond the nightmare of communism. Quite appropriately, it was called his "Chicken Kiev" speech. I remember how furious I felt when it happened.

This was far from his only blunder in that seven-and-a-half-hour trip.

He got a meeting cancelled on him while he was mid-flight, when Arab states Egypt and Jordan blamed Israel for a terrorist missile hitting a Gaza hospital parking lot, and Hamas tried to make political hay for itself by falsely blaming Israel for it. That has been well debunked here. While that may speak more ill for them than him, given that they did it, it also shows that he's not particularly strong or respected by these leaders of U.S. aid recipent countries who ought to be scared of offending him. They weren't.

He made his first appearance - and fell asleep.

Posobiec said in a later tweet that he thought it could be the effect of the drugs he takes to seem sentient and presentable in public messing with his circadian rhythm. Not a good look for a leader that is supposed to project strength to our enemies.

Later, when asked about the Gaza hospital attack, he called the terrorists "the other team."

According to the Guardian:

He said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which Hamas said killed hundreds of people. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got to overcome a lot of things,” Biden told the Israeli PM.

He couldn't say 'filthy terrorists'? He had to call them 'the other team' like this was some game they were playing and they were equally matched on a moral level? What garbage, what an inartful term, given that these are Hitler-like mass murderers hellbent on genocide and wiping Israel off the map.

It reminds me of President Obama calling ISIS the "the J.V."

All in all, he's not up for the job, and putting him on display has only driven the message home -- to the Israelis, the terrorists, and our adversaries further afield.

What a sorry picture. Get that guy out of there and let's console ourselves that his trip wasn't longer. He makes a mess wherever he goes.

