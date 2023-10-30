Are we going back to Holocaust times?

It’s 2023, and, incredibly, the Nazis are winning again. Sad, but true.

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas rallies are occurring all over the West, including right here in Canada and the United States. And, unlike the Freedom Convoy and MAGA rallies, most of the aforementioned are occurring without official interference or condemnation from local authorities. In fact, in New York, the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) took to Times Square to celebrate Palestinian resistance.

Students on college campuses across the fruited plain are rallying — in some cases borderline rioting — in support of the bloodthirsty medieval rapists and baby-killers from Gaza. Hate speech?! “Offensive” doesn’t begin to describe this. Neither does “despicable,” “insane,” or “repulsive.” But what do we expect from our bastions of “higher education,” since they have been entirely taken over by regressive Marxists? Young people support the terrorists at a much higher rate than do older folks, largely as a result of the radicalism with which they have been indoctrinated.

Harvard has a long and heinous history of anti-Semitism. It capped how many Jewish students it allowed to enroll long ago. The other Ivy League schools aren’t much better. Nor are most of the other universities around the country, save Hillsdale and perhaps one or two others.

The U.N., which should stand for Ultra-Nihilists, has long been a festering hive of anti-Semitism and Israel-hatred. The august international body is far more concerned with a potential future climate genocide than with an ongoing Holocaust of Jews. Smells like 1938.

As far-fetched as it may seem, reports indicate that pro-Hamas types have even infiltrated the American government, and I’m not referring to “The Squad.” More than one member of the Biden administration is apparently sympathetic to the Palestinian “cause.” There is conflict among them on how to proceed.

And then there are the media. The same media that incessantly tout corrupt Ukraine’s fight for “democracy” never mention Israel and “democracy” in the same breath, despite the fact that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle east and is trying to stand up to Iran, Hamas, Hezb’allah, et al. — while being 1/29 the size of Ukraine. The American media too often blithely repeat whatever terrorist groups say, sans verification, something they would never do when their source was a member of, say, the Trump administration, a Catholic group, or the NRA. The morons in the media often stress that Israeli retaliation kills civilians, without noting that Hamas — deliberately, strategically, incessantly — uses civilians as shields and even has its “military headquarters” underneath a hospital for precisely that reason. Hamas kills more civilians than Israel does. And, unlike Israel, with Hamas, it’s planned, deliberate. The media often mention that Israel may cut off electricity and water to Gaza, omitting the fact that Israel does not need to supply Gaza with these precious resources but does so anyway. For free. Nor do they note the obvious fact that if Hamas didn’t spend billions of dollars on terrorism, it would be able to build its own infrastructure to support itself and its fellow Palestinians.

In many parts of the West, Jews live again in fear. Anti-Semitic graffiti has been placed on buildings in places like Beverly Hills. Even more chillingly, homes in Berlin have been marked with the Star of David. Shamefully, in some cases, authorities are telling Jews to stay inside. Hide.

I have noticed that many self-professed “tolerant” progressives seem less bothered by this existential assault on Jews than they are by someone committing a “misgendering” faux pas. Maybe they can update their yard signs. “Hate has no home here. And neither do the Jews.” “From the river to the sea, make the Jews cease to be. Black lives matter!”

Churchill, in “the Wilderness Years,” warned the civilized West of the atrocities to come if Hitler was continually appeased. Not many listened. (Hence “the Wilderness Years.”) Some, like Mark Steyn, have sounded the alarm in more modern times. Not many have listened — which may be why Churchill said, “Unteachable from infancy to tomb. There is the first and main characteristic of mankind.”

Hitler’s Germany seized Austria in March of 1938. In September of that year, Britain and France acceded to Hitler’s demands and signed the Munich Agreement. Britain’s prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, returned home proclaiming ”peace in our time.” Hitler then promptly took the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia. “Peace in our time” did not work out well, especially for the Jews. (It always starts with the Jews. But it soon includes all but the select few, whether Aryans or Muslims, white or black, gay or straight, etc.)

On November 9, 1938, in a sadistic one-night spree, Nazis burned synagogues, destroyed Jewish shops, and killed Jews at random. The night became known as “Kristillnacht,” the Night of Broken Glass. The incident portended a dark fate for the Jews trapped in Europe. World War II began on September 1, 1939.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel and killed what would be the per-capita equivalent of more than 50,000 Americans. Perhaps that day should be henceforth known as “Schlachtentag,” the Day of Slaughter.

Once again, Jews are being targeted. Once again, the world is tense.

It’s as though we’ve gone back in time.

Seems like August 1939.

