Anybody notice all the carjackers, thieves, and killers larding up blue-city payrolls?

Oh, the charmers who are turning up on the payrolls of blue-city governments.

Such as this guy, a man who works around kids. Here's what he did:

In his day job, he's a public school employee, reportedly at Public School 20 Clinton Hill School in Queens, working with kids:

His family reportedly told the press that he was "mentally unstable." Whether or not he had a previous criminal record is unknown and probably irrelevant, given the absence of charges for crimes these days, let's just say he seemed pretty confident he knew what he was doing, probably from practice.

Who the heck chose to hire him?

There also was this pair:

They had day jobs, too, reportedly working for the City of San Francisco in its Department of Public Works.

They would do carjacking on the side, as their side-hustle, as the city paychecks flowed.

San Francisco has something called the "Fair Chance Ordinance," enacted in 2018, its version of "ban the box," which made these thugs' prior records not an obstacle to their hiring by the city. It seems likely that this pair were its beneficiaries, given their history of doing time in "the system."

New York, too, has its "Fair Chance Act" law, enacted in 2015, and as a double-whammy, a "Raise the Age" law of 2018 that means youthful thugs who have committed crimes cannot be charged until the age of 18, with anyone younger than that going through the juvenile court system, which in some cases permits sealable records:

It has been reported that Dowling didn't have a criminal record, but who knows what he had, given the Raise the Age law, which was capable of covering up any past run-ins with the law?

That's your blue-city government in action, where a mere do-nothing civil service job for a bloated paycheck and scads of bennies isn't enough — the employees are also committing crimes.

This isn't one anomaly. Policy holds that thugs can be hired, and in the short span of a couple of weeks, we have seen two cases of thugging out while on the city payroll. And we know about them only because they got caught.

You'd think there are honest city employees who don't want these charmers setting the "image" for these blue-city departments, but don't hold your breath. The preponderance of these cases tells us blue-city governments are veritable sewage dispensaries of society's worse elements. They set the tone, they set the pace, and with them on the city payrolls, you can bet the citizens are ill served across a far wider spectrum than these two names might suggest. There must be all kinds of nefarious activity going on with this bunch, given their low hiring standards.

That raises the case for blue-city governments to be told by Congress to hose themselves out, or no federal funding for them.

