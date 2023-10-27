Another close call for RFK, Jr. and Joe Biden is still denying him Secret Service protection

What fresh garbage is this?

The Biden administration is continuing to deny Robert F. Kennedy, Jr any Secret Service protection as he runs for president.

Then this happened:

A man was arrested after trespassing twice in one day at the Los Angeles home of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., police confirmed Thursday. Police first responded to a call about the 28-year-old man trespassing at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Drake Madison, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was served an emergency protective order and released, but he returned to the property later that day, prompting police to arrest him for violating the order. He remained in police custody Thursday. Kennedy’s campaign said in a statement that the man climbed a fence at the candidate’s home but was detained by the candidate’s private security company. Kennedy was home at the time of both arrests, the campaign added.

That's an Associated Press report, as cited by the Huffington Post.

Kennedy, recall, seems uniquely vulnerable in a situation like this. He's why the Secret Service exists.

Number one, it happened earlier when a freak with a gun put on police clothes and posed as a police officer on protection duty, which he wasn't, during this same campaign. Second, his family has a lot of "mystique," meaning, he's going to attract a few weirdos. Third, his father was literally assassinated in Los Angeles in 1968 as he campaigned for president, too.

Now it's happening to RFK, Jr. and Joe Biden, who's old enough to remember that earlier terrible event is still denying his son Secret Service protection in what, at this point, seems like sadism.

It makes zero sense. Joe has never met a dollar he didn't like to spend and still he denies this vulnerable candidate any federal protection whatsoever, despite his obviously needing it.

What's it going to take?

It's so surreal it's like we are watching a slow-motion assassination,.

Kennedy's private security seems pretty competent having caught two potential assassins already, but all it takes is one mistake and Kennedy will meet the fate of his father in a totally preventable death. The private security costs him money, of course, which Joe doesn't have to pay for in his own "campaign" and it lacks the intelligence resources that a federal agency would have. So he ought to get it. Why RFK. Jr. doesn't have a large Secret Service entourage at this point is beyond understanding and is starting to look cruel.

Congress should act on this if Joe Biden and his crummy Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, won't. This is frankly unacceptable, and could potentially end in tragedy.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0