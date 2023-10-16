Another blow for the left: Ecuador elects a conservative new president

First Australia and New Zealand over the weekend, and now that it's Monday, it's another bad day to wake up a leftist.

Over in Ecuador, where an assassination took out a conservative frontrunner to its presidential race just weeks before the vote, another rightwinger stepped up to the plate to openly and directly reject socialism -- and sure enough, got elected, 52.3-47.7.

According to the Financial Times:

Daniel Noboa has won Ecuador’s presidential election as the South American country battles an unprecedented crime wave and an ailing economy. Noboa, a centre-right former lawmaker, beat leftist rival Luisa González in a run-off election on Sunday, taking 52 per cent of the vote with 93 per cent counted. “Tomorrow your new president of the republic will get to work,” Noboa, who will take office in December, told supporters on Sunday night. Noboa campaigned on a market-friendly platform of youth employment and promoting foreign investment. The 35-year-old served a short stint as a lawmaker, from 2021 until May this year, and chaired the economic development commission in Congress. Before that he held management roles at Noboa Corp., the family business.

Obviously, the election was about ideas, not personalities, given the handicaps Noboa had as the son of a banana baron and a late entrant to the presidential race. The voters didn't care about those things, though, they just wanted to get rid of the socialism.

The Associated Press's account was snottier and more cynical than most, suggesting that no one would ever want to vote for such a candidate ... until they did:

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Daniel Noboa has managed to do what his father failed at five times: Getting elected as Ecuador’s president. And Noboa did it Sunday on his first attempt, winning a runoff election against a leftist lawyer on the resume of a 35-year-old who belongs to the South American country’s elite, which means some schooling in the U.S., some entrepreneurial work, some dabbling in politics.

Obviously, the voters knew what they wanted, choosing prosperity and free markets, plus a crime cleanup, over the tax-and-spend policies of the left, which has left Ecuador grossly indebted to China and a major shipper of illegals fleeing the country in search of work. The voters had to have been completely sick of the left, which ran a seemingly attractive woman as its candidate, who vowed to take instruction from former leftist Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, an unabashed ally of Hugo Chavez until internal polls suggested she distance herself from him and she got kind of quiet.

It fooled no one. Last night, it was all about Make Ecuador Great Again.

Which brings up the issue of President Trump. Is Noboa a Trump admirer? Is this another Trump-wave election? I did a lot of searching and couldn't find any statements from Noboa, either pro- or con- on President Trump, so I don't know.

But Noboa's vice president, Veronica Abad, is something else: