Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman have sowed, but they hate the reaping

Left-wing harpies Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman spoke out this week against the lies of the NY Times, which argued that the alleged Gaza hospital bombing (which never happened) and Israel’s military responses, in general, are the same as the Hamas barbarians storming into southern Israel to torture and slaughter over a thousand civilians. They’re the first leftists, although they won’t be the last, to face a reckoning for the harm their policies have done. But they, like other leftists, don’t feel ashamed about their role in how we got here.

These women, along with other shocked and horrified leftist Jews, have been mouthpieces for every left-wing garbage that a servile leftist media has brought to America. If you’ve been a Leftist at any time in the past 70 years, you’ve been among the detritus that brought the world to this point. George Soros isn’t the only counter-intuitive Jew out there.

America’s leftist Jews have been silent about the creeping antisemitism in the Democrat Party. Their slobbery embrace of the Palestinian cause (“End Islamophobia!”) has enabled the barbarism that has come to southern Israel. (Orthodox Jews in NYC, the ones who are constantly on the receiving end of regular antisemitic attacks in their own communities, might say the damage already extends far beyond southern Israel.) Suddenly, though, when the leftist lie becomes “Death to Israel,” leftist Jews are genuinely shocked.

It's that failure to recognize their own culpability that infuriates me. They were okay with belittling and smearing any conservative politician or viewpoint. However, now that it’s their co-religionists getting sacrificed on the left’s gory altars, it’s as if their past never existed. Well, sorry. Every single wanna-be Marxist/socialist/nihilist/leftist out there has done incalculable damage to my country, my society, and my world over the past 70 years. It’s unforgivable.

I’m also dumbfounded by Jews who trash Israel. I am not a big fan of the current Pope, but I don’t trash the Vatican. And for anyone to trash Israel now, Jew or non-Jew, when ISIS’s apparent first cousin, Hamas, has raped/tortured/murdered over 1,000 Israeli civilians is unthinkable. Occasionally, the left drops its mask a little, and we see the true face. We are seeing it now.

For Ilhan Omar and her witches’ coven in Congress to defend—and oh, yes, they are defending—the Hamas barbarism is unspeakable. For anyone to invoke moral equivalency here is tantamount to defending and, effectively aiding barbarism. It’s unfathomable.

It is certainly not just America’s leftist Jews who are at issue here. I can think of more than a few progressive, woke Irish Catholics who fit in nicely here. Pray (and I mean, pray) that none of you one day find yourself asking, as Alec Guinness’s character said at the end of the monumental epic, Bridge on the River Kwai, “What have I done?”

The blinded ones will learn, in a couple of decades, that their children must deal with a hell-hole world they helped create by following the pied pipers of the left.

Again, Schumer and Silverman aren’t the only ones. They’re just the poster children of a destructive movement that has swept through Hollywood, Manhattan, D.C., every major city, and every woke university (and school board and corporate/foundation board) in the United States and Europe. When I read last week about philanthropic foundations pulling out of university funding because of university responses to Israel, I remembered that none had a problem bestowing their (and often, your) wealth when free speech was being murdered on college campuses and conservative (or religious) speakers were being pilloried.

Do they realize the key part they played in creating the leftist Frankenstein monster that I—and my children—must now deal with? Eternal shame on your heads! They sowed the wind, and we now reap the whirlwind.

When some of you on the left now rise up to defend the IDF, where were you when our GIs and Marines were being thoroughly victimized in the 60s and 70s? Were you part of the trashing?

You people on the left deserve the Armageddon that you have unleashed upon the world (for it won’t stop at Israel’s borders). You loved Obama, Bernie, Michelle, Nancy, and Ben and Jerry’s. You laughed along with Kimmel, Letterman, Myers, and Colbert. You sent money annually to the ACLU. Well, when your cities become Beirut-like war zones, as America’s leftist Jews are seeing today in Israel, you are getting exactly what you deserve. But my children didn’t and don’t, and for that, I’ll never forgive and never forget what you’ve brought to our shores.