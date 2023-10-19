America’s largest poultry producer partners with European insect plant to open a major facility stateside

This seems to be a big story, and most of the conservative media seems to have missed the fact that both parties in this business deal are World Economic Forum acolytes, not just one.

From time to time, I check in on the Young Global Leaders website to keep tabs on the alumni as well as the newcomers, and a year or two ago, one name in particular caught my attention: it was John R. Tyson, the CFO for Tyson Foods, Inc.

For those of you who don’t know, YGL is a Klaus Schwab initiative, and directly linked to the WEF; the organization functions as one big social network for the philosophically like-minded globalists pushing towards a one-world “own-nothing-eat-ze-bugs” communist government… which is why I’ve been completely unsurprised to see Tyson plants closing left and right, citing “costs.” Yeah, uh huh, sure. According to Reuters, Tyson closed two plants this spring, and this summer, announced the impending closure of four more.

Now, according to a Tuesday press release from Tyson:

Tyson Foods, Inc. … has reached an agreement for a two-fold investment with Protix, the leading global insect ingredients company. The strategic investment will support the growth of the emerging insect ingredient industry and expand the use of insect ingredient solutions to create more efficient sustainable proteins and lipids for use in the global food system. Through a direct equity investment, Tyson Foods will acquire a minority stake in Protix to help fund its global expansion. In addition, Tyson Foods and Protix have entered a joint venture for the operation and construction of an insect ingredient facility in the continental United States. Upon completion, it will be the first at-scale facility of its kind to upcycle food manufacturing byproducts into high-quality insect proteins and lipids which will primarily be used in the pet food, aquaculture, and livestock industries.

For some quick context:

Tyson Foods is the largest producer of poultry in the U.S. (by market share), and according to an article from January of this year that number is “approximately 25%,” which yielded more than $53 billion in sales for 2022.

Along with Tyson, Protix also has direct links to the WEF: in 2015, Protix received a “Technology Pioneer” award from the Forum, and the company’s CEO, Kees Aarts, is listed at the WEF website.

So, the largest poultry provider in the U.S. has hammered out a deal with a European “insect ingredient” enterprise, to expand operations, and together, these companies plan on erecting a “first at-scale facility of its kind” in the states?

Some might argue that Tyson’s partnership with Protix is a strategic move to network with a company that can supply poultry feed—but I think the more obvious link between Tyson and Protix is the WEF, and of course, the Forum’s mission to transition the great unwashed to a diet of filthy insects. From the press release, we can’t quite tell if humans are included in this equation given the vague language, but let me make it crystal clear... from Protix’s website:

Protix produces ingredients for feed and food for a broad range of creatures, ranging from chicken to shrimp and from pets to humans [emphasis added].

We knew this was coming, because in fact, it’s already here. The WEF and its ideologues have been using school children—like good communists always do—as guinea pigs (see essays on this by my colleague Monica Showalter here and here). We’ve lived in a time of tremendous provision and food security, but this should serve as a warning, compelling us to transition away from Big Food and creating a self-reliant food system. And, just in case you needed a reminder about what their end goal really is:

Agenda 2030 here we come ... pic.twitter.com/cP74YvGK0x — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 8, 2023

