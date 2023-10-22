After the Jim Jordan fiasco in Congress, the GOP's traitors out themselves

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.” --Marcus Tullius Cicero

The uniparty, that deep state bureaucracy that rules over us all, determined that the people should not have the Speaker of their choice.

A clear majority of Republicans wanted Rep. Jim Jordan to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy for good and obvious reasons. But twenty-five members of the House GOP revealed themselves to be petty, sniveling, chumps who decided that the people should not have a say.

They don’t like Jordan because he was the founder of the Freedom Caucus and supports President Trump. They hate Rep. Matt Gaetz because he upset their apple cart, that safe, wealth-producing space they so comfortably occupy in D.C.

But Gaetz has been listening to the people. He knew that we knew McCarthy was a classic RINO, an anti-Trump, pro-Pelosi operator who broke the promises he made to become Speaker. He got Pelosi’s misnamed “debt ceiling” bill passed with unlimited spending for two years. He agreed to another CR, or, continuing resolution on runaway spending. He did nothing about the promised impeachments of Merrick Garland, Alejandro Mayorkas, Christopher Wray and Joe Biden. He did nothing to even attempt a solution to the invasion over our southern border. Like far too many of the rest of the Republicans, he was always and only working for himself and his donors and lobbyists, Sequoia Financial among them.

Matt Gaetz did Republicans a favor; his motion to vacate McCarthy from the Speaker's chair has shown us all who the people in Congress actually represent, who they actually are. Now we know who those twenty-five "no" voters are; their allegiance is not to the American people. It’s to their defense industry donors and lobbyists. They’ve let us know how angry they are that the people have expressed their preference for Jordan. One member of the House called our phone calls and emails “abuse.” They do not think they should have to listen to us peons.

They answer to another constituency, the guys who make them rich. Now we know how many Democrats posing as Republicans there are in the House. If they had even for a moment given a thought to the large majority of us who wanted Jordan to be Speaker, they would have voted for him. But they didn’t. It is those twenty-five backstabbers who have created the chaos that is perhaps serving us well; no gavel, no more catastrophically irresponsible spending.

This is the faction who will vote for more and more and more spending for foreign wars and the incursion of millions of illegal aliens from all over the world, most of them men of military age. Hamas is here. Hezbollah is here. The Mexican cartels are here. Thousands of men from communist China are here. Venezuela and Cuba have emptied their prisons and sent their criminals here. Our taxpayer dollars are paying for migrant camps throughout Central and South America. These people are being purposefully imported into the U.S. Thousands of children are being trafficked by this administration and the Biden administration is just fine with the volumes of fentanyl that is killing over a hundred thousand Americans each year.

Those twenty-five reps are just fine with all of that. We know this because they do nothing, not one tiny thing, to stop any of it.

This country was doing so well when Donald Trump was the president. We were energy-independent, there was no inflation, the economy was roaring until COVID's lockdowns shut it down. There were no wars in the Middle East or Europe. North Korea was subdued. Jerusalem became the capital of Israel without hostilities. The southern border was under control and the wall that worked was being completed. Trump stopped paying the families of Palestinian suicide "martyrs" who killed Jews. He made NATO pay its dues. Russia was afraid to attack Ukraine. All of which was too, too much for the globalist left of which so many of our members of Congress belong. Trump had to be stopped. COVID was deployed, lockdowns and vaccine mandates were a massive sabotage of the American economy and the well-being of Americans. Hence the rigged election; COVID and the fear of it made it all so easy. Far too many Americans fell for yet another hoax.

To the millions of us who desperately wanted Jim Jordan to become Speaker, those twenty-five spoilers will forever be known to a large majority of Republicans as traitors, betrayers. But we would not have known who they were if Matt Gaetz and his seven colleagues had not done the right thing. Now we know which members of the House need to be primaried, who need to go. We need patriots in their places, men and women who love America more than they love money and power.

“The citizen who sees his society’s democratic clothes being worn out and does not cry out, is not a patriot, but a traitor.” --Mark Twain

