After Hamas attacks, Stanford lecturer allegedly herded Jewish pupils into a corner to teach them a lesson about oppression

Leftism is a plague, and a resilient one at that—if the philosophy’s adherents were more capable of critical or independent thought, and less inflated with pseudo-superiority, such folly and ignorance would have died a long time ago.

Yesterday, an item at The Jewish Daily Forward reported that in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks this past weekend, a Stanford instructor teaching a “Civil, Liberal and Global Education” course had allegedly directed his Jewish and Israeli students to identify themselves; when they did, they were told to gather their belongings, and head to the corner of the classroom to receive a public shaming session, so they could learn a lesson about what it’s like to be on the receiving end of oppression.

Now if those ironic details didn’t clue you in that this employee is not a scholar in any sense of the word, but especially when it comes times to history, let me just say, he’s not—according to Campus Reform, an outlet that seems to have identified the previously-unidentified lecturer, the man behind this “exercise” appears to be Ameer Hasan Loggins (notice the two Arabic names).

Shaun Maguire, a rather prominent Californian as he’s a partner at Sequoia Capital, one of the largest venture capital firms in the nation, said this:

I was waiting to post this until it was confirmed by multiple sources I trust (that are @Stanford)



Just read this. Hopefully widely reported on tomorrow



These are 1930s vibes pic.twitter.com/PbPBbLYSZf — Shaun Maguire (smc.eth) (@shaunmmaguire) October 13, 2023

But then the story gets even more absurd; also from Campus Reform:

In 2017, The New York Times ran the report ‘The Awakening of Colin Kaepernick’ that credited Hasan Loggins with exposing the football player to radical texts as the quarterback became more prominent in the Black Lives Matter movement. … San Francisco Magazine called Kaepernick Hasan Loggins’ star pupil.

(The NYT report can be found here.)

Nothing like learning about a leftist academic at a once-prestigious institution, who has undoubtedly built his whole persona on being a character of justice, and righting historical wrongs, treat his fellow human beings as chattel, and condemning them for his biases, and actions they did not commit. Now where have we seen this before?

I’m genuinely surprised this guy didn’t start passing out yellow badges… The irony is astonishing.

Image: Self made, based on a photograph, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.