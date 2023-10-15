A tale of two swastikas: Leftists dismiss Nazism in their own ranks because that’s who they are.

Compare the coverage of the openly displayed swastikas at the pro-Hamas protests to the stray swastikas seen in crowds, quite possibly the work of provocateurs, on the right, and see how the left is quick to apply their Nazi labels.

This is why they gaslight, this is why they project.

Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left probably figured out long ago that if they’re going to lie, they might as well get as much as they can out of the low-life tactic. This means that if they’re going to do it, it’s best to cause confusion and tarnish the reputation of their political opponents at the same time. Thus, they’ve been lying for over 100 years with the falsehood that fascism and a certain National Socialist Party were ‘far right.’

Deliberately sowing confusion on what is left and right for years.

In the past few weeks, the fascist far left has really come out of the authoritarian closet in emulating a certain National Socialist Labor (Nazi) party. That includes the FBI going Gestapo against the far left’s political opponents, as well as Hillary Clinton and others calling for the far left’s political opponents to be ‘deprogrammed’ - presumably in some ‘camps’ somewhere. And finally, there are the protests that openly display the symbols of that party of National Socialism.

If they are going to act like Nazis, have a collectivist ideology like Nazis, indoctrinate children like Nazis, have a centralized control regime like Nazis, confiscate guns like Nazis, revere guillotines like Nazis, display rank anti-Semitism like Nazis, persecute their political opponents like Nazis, try to control communications like Nazis, talk like Nazis, and display the symbols of the Nazis, why aren’t they considered Nazis?

Mind you, a big part of their gaslighting routine are rules stating you must never, ever bring up this subject ever again - unless they do it, and only if it doesn’t tarnish the memory of Adolph Hitler (Yes, some leftist actually said: Don’t compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It belittles Hitler).

Exhibit A is a column from USA Today entitled: Swastikas in NYC and Irvine; anti-Semitic trolls upend meetings: This week in extremism.

Swastikas waved in NYC, California The conflict in Gaza has brought out American anti-Semites. In addition to the online hate, there have been at least two incidents of people displaying swastika flags in the last week, at either end of the country. In Times Square, New York City, a protester held up a phone displaying an image of a Nazi swastika on Sunday drawing condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, which reported on the rally: “Rally-goers cast Zionists as fascists and bigots and referred to Zionists as ‘colonizers’ who should be removed from American cities.” In Irvine, California, a man was seen waving a large swastika flag on a freeway overpass on Tuesday. Multiple witnesses posted about the sighting on social media. The swastikas were just one facet of protests around the country with anti-Semitic themes, according to the ADL.

You can check for yourself, but you won’t find the word ‘left’ or ‘leftist’ in that report, why? USA Today certainly had to report on these events since others had already done so. And you can imagine they begrudgingly had to report on the appearance of a swastika in the midst of a sea of leftists.

Compare that to the coverage of the merest hint of the appearance of a swastika or Confederate flag at any protest of the pro-freedom right. That is instantly the focus of coverage of the nation’s socialist media no matter the circumstances.

Such as the case of the Canadian trucker protests that were condemning Nazi ideology, even though the nation’s socialist media conveniently forgot to mention that important fact. Apparently, they don’t seem to care about such things anymore.

Then there was the fact that someone was flying the Nazi flag away from the protest itself - in one instance from Ottawa’s most expensive hotel, The Chateau Laurier according to Ezra Levant. Somehow the media forgot to mention those facts as well.

This report from the same publication had no problem with smearing the pro-freedom right as Nazis:

Nazi salutes, pepper spray and pistols: Ohio drag event devolves into an extremist melee Amid the national showdown over drag performances and transgender rights, a storytelling event in a city park in northern Ohio became the latest flashpoint, fueled by demonstrators who waved swastika flags and shouted "Seig heil" before a melee that led to two arrests.

…

White supremacist protestors shouted "Heil Hitler" and made Nazi salutes outside the event while pro-LGBTQ counterprotesters chanted, confronted the far-right agitators and wielded rainbow-colored parasols as a sort of shield for attendees.

Then there are the leftist groups that are taking up arms: ‘If others have rifles, we’ll have rifles.’

So much for the ridiculous “anti-gunner” appellation applied to the far left. As we have repeatedly emphasized, leftists love guns - they just don’t want them in the hands of their political opposition.

In this case, they are providing security against “rightwing aggression” with one complaining that ‘There were swastikas in my kid’s park.’

Even when the pro-freedom right outright denounces a group of neo-Nazis waving swastika flags outside a gathering in Florida, the farthest left of the national socialist media can’t help themselves in somehow exploiting that to attack Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Right-Wing Florida Confab Rips Swastika-Waving Neo-Nazis, Gov. DeSantis Keeps Mum Organizers of a right-wing conference in Florida denounced a group of neo-Nazis waving swastika flags outside the gathering — but convention speaker Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t said a word about it.

Those are just a few examples of the phenomena gleaned from DuckDuckGo, with plenty more that could be cited.

Anti-liberty leftists don’t even bother trying to directly tie the subjects together in most cases since they’ve been successful in perpetrating their 100-year-old big lie.

Remember that in the case of the leftist protest in support of Hamas, the person displaying the swastika was in the midst of the other protestors. As opposed to other situations where the Nazi flag only had to be in the same zip code or a luxury hotel in one case. The false flag perpetrators in those cases knew that the national socialist media would then take it from there.

You get the impression that the evil plans of the fascist far left are to throw people off the trail of determining who might be the next Hitler, perpetrating the next authoritarian regime. People have been concerned about this since the end of WWII and the utter collapse of the old Soviet Union. Like a magician, the far left is constantly trying to distract your attention from what they are doing at the moment, in hopes of destroying the Bill of Rights and the restraints on their power before everyone understands the danger.

But now they are making it too obvious, so now is the time to wake people up.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

