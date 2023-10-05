A crisis of our own making

America faces a crisis that we acknowledge yet shamelessly exacerbate for political expediency.

Our leaders sit on their hands, under the impression that the consequences will patiently wait for their willingness to address them.

Meanwhile, our cities and quiet suburbs are oblivious to a grim reality gathering overhead.

This crisis is our national debt, standing at a colossal $33 trillion. That's the equivalent to the economies of China, Japan, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom, combined.

This figure provides useful context, yet the true challenge lies in the annual amount required to repay that debt.

In 2023, the government shelled out a staggering $663 billion to service this debt. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts that within four years, interest payments will exceed defense spending, and by 2051, surpass even Social Security as the largest share of the federal budget.

This is an existential threat of greater immediacy and severity than any other we face. It hinders our capacity to tackle all other concerns, including what is often referred to as "climate change". Our present investment in energy alternatives not only worsens our debt dilemma but also gives rise to fresh challenges. It escalates short-term energy costs and, by transitioning away from conventional sources, jeopardizes the resilience of our energy grid in the long run. At that point, we might find ourselves financially incapable of addressing this issue.

We are teetering on the edge of financial collapse, a vital point poorly represented in our shallow political debates. The common refrain, "we are passing on a bill to our children and grandchildren," is overly simplistic and fails to highlight the danger of this situation.

This is not the same thing as sticking your friend with the dinner check; this is like jeopardizing their ability to ever pay for another dinner.

Higher interest rates, like we see today, make it harder to pay for the essentials, such as critical infrastructure, national defense, and entitlement programs. This forces the government to borrow more and more. It's a vicious cycle. Then one day the music stops. How will the government meet its obligations then? By reaching deeper into your pockets.

We can fix the problem, if politicians find the will. But how likely is that?

The problem is math, unglamorous and unsexy and not nearly as fun to talk about as the culture war stuff, where there are clear lines in the sand.

Republicans and Democrats alike are more focused on scoring political points than on securing the future of our county. They cut deals that benefit their own districts at the expense of the nation, and they pander to voters rather than face tough choices that may threaten their next election.

This political environment is not conducive to the necessary steps to ward off financial ruin.

First, we need to implement responsible fiscal policies to control the growth of national debt. This means significantly reducing budget deficits, boosting federal revenue, cutting waste, and prioritizing spending on essential programs. In other words: stop the unnecessary expenditures. Fiscal discipline is required.

Second, we need to restructure entitlement programs. While crucial for the well-being of many Americans, they contribute significantly to the problem. Finding ways to make these programs more cost-effective and sustainable, as well as adding work requirements where possible, is essential. Often referred to as the third rail of American politics, politicians are going to have to find the guts to deal with these programs.

Third, we need to stimulate economic growth. One way to boost economic growth is to reduce government regulation. Congress should pass the REINS Act to ensure a fair review of any regulation with an economic impact of more than $100 million. This would end the reign of unelected bureaucrats who impose costly regulations on businesses and individuals.

Fourth, it is essential to educate and mobilize the public. When more people understand the real impact of our national debt, they can put more pressure on their elected representatives to do the right thing, and at minimum, stop making the problem worse.

History teaches us that change does not always come from the top. Forcing our leaders to take action, even if incremental, is a step in the right direction.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License