A coup for November 3, 2020, was planned. Why does no one care?

Very few people in the United States appear to know that on Election Day, November 3rd, 2020, a coup was planned if Donald Trump won his reelection. A “coup” has a very clear definition.

coup d’état noun : a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics : the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group a military coup d’état of the dictator — Merriam-Webster

So far, according to news reports, untold millions of dollars have gone into investigating the events of January 6, 2021, and that’s still ongoing. The left and their media have left no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of and punishing those who engaged in the “threat to our democracy.” No wonder the Biden administration says it is in critical need of more money to bring the Jan. 6 rioters to justice.

Imagine how the events of January 6th could have been thwarted had the planners been identified and caught in the days and weeks before that infamous day. Imagine if the plotters themselves were seen and heard on videotape in the initial phase of coordinating how to isolate police stations, target the media for coverage disruption, intimidate Biden campaign offices, stake out the mass transportation infrastructure to harass incoming lawmakers, take over federal office buildings with assistance from federal employees, violently disrupt Congressional and Senate sessions—and with D.C. merely the hub for similar coup activity nationwide.

Image: Planning the insurrection that wasn’t. Rumble screen grab.

You know what the news cycle would have been: Round-the-clock graphics with the word “coup” in demi-bold fonts, images of the coup plotters pictured one-by-one, camera crews staked out in front of their homes and/or places of employment (if applicable) just waiting for federal officers to lead them out in handcuffs. Cordoned-off areas, shelter-in-place, and possible shootouts would be a bonus.

But none of this happened, of course. Instead, January 6 happened, and the Democrats have weaponized it ever since.

But here’s something funny: That evidence exists. However, instead of showing Trump supporters planning a coup, a video from 2020 shows Democrats plotting a coup if, at the end of the day, Donald Trump was reelected. “Trump’s gotta go.”

What’s pitiful is that there are probably dozens of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill who, to this day, have no idea what and who Shutdown DC was and still is. It’s pitiful that possibly hundreds of so-called “journalists” also don’t know what was planned for Election Day 2020 and/or don’t care because the ultimate objective of a Donald Trump “defeat” was attained.

None of your default blabbermouths on television, radio, and social media have bothered to touch this topic. No viral rants or books pimped. This, again, means they are probably clueless (my first choice).

The people in the video were planning to violently overthrow the government in 2020 but hit the pause button because Joe Biden “won.” From that moment forward, there were zero ramifications for Democrat activists and federal employees and contractors planning a bona fide “insurrection.” That being the case, what’s to stop them from planning to carry it out in 2024 should Donald Trump win?

You can be sure that there will be millions of dollars in public and private property damage. Federal and state buildings will be seized by “mostly peaceful” Democrat activists nationwide. Law enforcement officers and civilians will be injured, maybe killed, and the “threat to our democracy” will not just be an easy-to-recite slogan for morons.

This will immediately have an incredibly negative impact on the outgoing Biden Administration and the incoming Trump Administration, considering the actions that will have to be conducted to restore order. It will be ugly and intentionally so when the coup plotters’ demands are considered by those who’ll sympathize with them.

The optimists’ reluctance to see what’s in front of their faces has had less to do with scholarly integrity and more to do with wish-casting—making predictions because you want them to be true, not because the evidence supports it. The United States is entering a dangerous phase. The monthslong transition, which those aware of how fragile U.S. democracy is tagged as perilous months ago, still has weeks to go. The president remains in power. If there is an inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, it will likely have to be held in a more secure location than the once sacrosanct steps of the Capitol. — Foreign Policy, 1/6/21

Ironically, the pointy heads on the right who were lamenting January 6 are also silent. Kinda’ makes one also wonder if January 6th was a coordinated distraction from what happened on November 3, 2020.

If Shutdown DC’s plans come to fruition following a Trump win in 2024, government could come to a screeching halt, and then we can really start talking about uncharted waters.