A 2018 Israeli music video shows the people at the heart of the fight

At the end of this post, you’ll find a video from December 11, 2018—that is, not quite five years ago. Many of the people seen in the video are from Sde’rōt, the town near Gaza that, as I write this, is still fighting against the invading terrorists. Some of the people you see are the same ones who are now traumatized, grieving, wounded, kidnapped, or dead. Their daughters may be gone; their toddlers locked in cages and abused.

In the video, the first five to ten seconds show children without panic in their eyes. Then, the scene switches. Different children race to enter a bomb shelter that is made of rebar covered with concrete. Light seeps through the slats.

Those slats aren’t there for the light, though. Instead, they are designed to keep the structure from imploding when the pressure wave of an explosion pushes against the outer shell. The narrowly spaced slats prevent people’s eardrums from bursting, as it slows the pressure change. These same openings also permit air flow so no one suffocates.

Image: Israeli girl sings. YouTube screen grab.

As the music plays, the singers hold flashlights that mirror those used inside the bomb shelters. In the areas closest to Gaza, it is 15 seconds between the warning signal and the time when the incoming rockets start to explode.

Many of the singers in this video came from other parts of the country to sing with the residents of the area surrounding Gaza for a total of over 3,500 participants. Ironically, the purpose behind the video was to show solidarity with Arabs oppressed by the homicidal maniacs in Gaza. They produced this haunting, rather complicated piece of music, which contains snippets of a true Middle Eastern sound.

The rockets falling on this civilian war zone are euphemistically referred to as a ‘howling wind.’ Koolulam’s background instrumental music is pure genius when combined with the singers who sing only of love.

Visuals of the singers bring the emotional experience to heights not felt in everyday life. There is a child (at 2:36), not more than four, maybe younger, who sings along with her elders with such joy. As the group sings ‘ten lee’ (give me), she motions correctly. She is fully immersed. Is that little girl, who would be around nine today, alive? Is she in a cage? What happened to her?