Your words don't go together well, my Michelle

Once upon a time, there was a Michelle who couldn't speak English and Paul McCartney tried to speak French saying that "Michelle, ma belle These are words that go together well My Michelle."

Over in New Mexico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said something rather remarkable when explaining an emergency. This is what she said:

The Democrat issued an emergency public health order on Friday, suspending the right to carry guns in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days following the shooting deaths of three children in the area. Local law enforcement officials expressed concerns that the governor's order violated Second Amendment rights. The governor acknowledged the ban may face legal challenges and addressed these concerns during a press conference. After a reporter questioned whether Grisham was upholding her oath to the Constitution, she argued no Constitutional rights were fixed, including her oath. "No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute," she retorted. Grisham cited restrictions on free speech as an example of how rights can be curtailed in emergency situations."

Based on the early responses, the governor's comments about rights not being absolute, are not going over well. It never goes well when a person in a position of responsibility has so little understanding of something called the Second Amendment.

Worse than that, the governor of New Mexico does not understand that criminals won't be impacted. In other words, all those guys who've been shooting in Albuquerque won't read her order. How many times do we have to repeat the line about criminals being criminals when it comes to gun laws?

It will go to the courts and the governor will lose. The issue is more important than having another Democrat's hands smacked for overreach. The real issue is that too many Democrats today do not understand why there is a crime wave in their jurisdictions. Maybe it's because their judges release them too early and the streets are no longer controlled by the police.

How about those words, My Michelle?

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AFGE