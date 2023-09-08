With Democrats enraged about migrant costs, Biden hatches new scheme to make Texas pay for them

Joe Biden is starting to hear bad things from Democrat mayors and governors in sanctuary cities and states about the costly disaster his open borders policy is creating in their dark blue enclaves.

Exhibit A is New York City's mayor, Eric Adams, whose jeremiad about migrants blowing out New York City's finances is making waves now.

But there have been a lot of others, too. Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles has complained about the costs and mess of tens of thousands of new illegal migrants marching into her city, as has London Breed of San Francisco. Democrat-run Boston and Chicago are also complaining. New Jersey doesn't want them, either.

According to Axios, it's a full blown crisis and a "political disaster for Biden." And Biden being Biden, thinking of his political fortunes first, has a solution for them.

What better than to keep the migrants out -- but still in -- by having Texas pay for them?

That's his diabolical scheme, according to the Los Angeles Times:

The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the United States, three U.S. officials told The Times. Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.

It's pure political payback to the troublesome state of Texas which has already borne the brunt of Biden's open borders and now stands to get punished twice for it. So much for the claims that Texas's Gov. Greg Abbott is using the migrants for political purposes by busing them to sanctuary cities. Biden is obviously using the migrants as a political payback weapon.

So now it's "Remain in Texas" to stem the flow of "family" crossers, who, as a matter of policy, are always released into the interior of the country?

Chalk that up to another great gaslight. He's not interested in stopping the border surge. He's just interested in getting his fellow Democrats off his back without paying for anything and launching political payback.

What better then than to stick the migrant costs onto Texas? He can have his migrants and get Texas to pay for them, too, if he just changes policy to "Remain in Texas" and too bad if the Texans don't like it.

It reminds me of how former Colombian President Andres Pastrana once carved out a Switzerland-sized piece of Colombia during the bad days of the 1990s for Colombia's Marxist drug-dealing cartel known as FARC to rule, and too bad if the Colombians within those territories to be ruled didn't like it. This is Biden's "Switzerland-sized" carveout for Mexico's cartels and their FARC-like human trafficking and drug trade.

The hypocrisy here is amazing.

Biden isn't interested in protecting the border at all, having welded it open and sold off border wall construction materials to whoever will buy them cheap.

If he were serious about illegal border crossings, he would start with protecting the border with a physical barrier, and that's just for starters.

He's also ended his policies which have served as an open invitation to migrants who aren't applying to enter the U.S. in the normal way that everyone else uses.

He's opened new pathways for migrants, such as his CBPOne "asylum" application app, which accepts all comers, no matter how obviously bad their "asylum" claims. Those amount to free work permits for illegal border crossers, whose asylum applications, several years down the line, will inevitably be rejected but who will benefit from those free years of working in the states even if they comply with their deportation orders. He's set up intake centers for "refugees" up and down Central America and as far south as Colombia, creating new waves of new admissions on that program, and based on some reports, apparently paying to bus them in. He's set up other programs such as the one that admits Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, so long as they have one "sponsor," supposedly a family member, in the U.S., legal or not. All a would-be illegal needs for that program is to have one relative cross over into the states and get into it, legal or not. All this, and he's reinstated catch-and-release for families and apparently everyone else.

No wonder the migrant surge now is bigger than ever.

But he's run into trouble from an unexpected quarter -- his own Democratic mayors and governors running sanctuary states. Leaving aside the contradictory hypocrisy of their own open-borders, anti-wall sanctuary city stances, and their outrage over the effects of their getting what they wanted, the billions in costs for them are perfectly real. Providing migrant expenses and services cuts into their capacity to distribute spoils to their political allies and cronies. When foreign migrants top all other needs as city and state priorities, it gets painful, and the voters are against it. Biden knows about as well as anyone that there could be consequences for his party at election time, as comfortable as he is about having the election system sufficiently rigged.

He wants the migrants, yet he doesn't want the costs, so what better then than to stick to to a political opponent, a thorn in his side, one that opposes his every border opening and is making his blue city and state allies scream? His big plan is to stick it to Texas. That way he can have his migrants and get his opponents to pay for them, too. Just tell the migrants they can't move around the country now beyond Texas. Texas will take them, and Texas will pay for them -- in overcrowded schools, in increased crime, in "press one for English," in floods of drugs brought in by illegals, in overcrowded emergency rooms and bankrupt hospitals, in numerous ways well beyond housing and feeding illegals even if NGOs end up doing that job instead of the state. That would teach the hated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a lesson. Make Texas, instead of blue cities like New York and Los Angeles pay for the illegal -- if not have the mother of all third-world shantytowns upon them.

It's more than that, though. By keeping the illegals here instead of in Mexico, as President Trump had negotiated with the Mexican government, Biden is essentially keeping them in Texas forever, given the failure of the deportation system when the gig is up, but also because people get entrenched as they build new lives in the U.S. and have kids and begin to participate in the system. Might that be a new masterplan for the Democrat Dream of Dreams in turning Texas blue? We already know that that's what they really want. Keep the socialism-voting illegals inside Texas and one way or another they will find ways to vote, legally or illegally, if not have their kids vote with their Hugo Chavez values too.

It's a win-win for Joe, and a "disaster," as Axios puts it, for Texas. One can only hope that Texas keeps the free buses running and lets Joe Biden's idle Homeland Security chase them down, if not offers legal challenges to this disproportionate burden of a very bad policy that he seeks to shield his allies from the effects of. It's as sleazy a political scheme as any he has come up with, and should be fought to the max by Texas which is honorably trying to protect its people from illegal intruders and their massive costs.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube