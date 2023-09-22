With border surging, Biden cooks up new ways to make it worse

The U.S. southern border is now a full-blown disaster.

Illegal border crossings are hitting record highs now, and even the mainstream press is taking notice. The Border Patrol reported that 35,000 illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. into the Eagle Pass corridor in just four days. The long lines of migrants on the march, some hanging out from Mexican trains rolling in, are still coming. The Wall Street Journal has just reported that an even bigger surge is on its way now. CNN has just reported that the surging will continue based on huge numbers still marching north from Panama's Darien gap, a huge backlog of migrants waiting in Mexico based on previous surges, and large numbers of Mexicans now fleeing the drug mayhem and violence that comes of vast sums of money from migrants and drug-smuggling fattening its infamous cartels..

Biden's border is in such chaos that White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't even answer a question about it from Fox News's Peter Doocy.

But that doesn't mean Joe Biden, undoubtedly panicking because of the news photos of massing migrants, isn't making things worse. He is.

His latest moves have been to speed up air flights of illegal migrants to their destinations of choice in the U.S. and to issue instant work permits for nearly half a million Venezuelans rolling into the country.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies's Todd Bensman:

A little-known part of the Biden administration's CBP One parole program permits inadmissible aliens to make an appointment to fly directly to airports in the interior of the United States, bypassing the border altogether. Partial data on the program, just obtained by the Center for immigration Studies pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request, reveals that more than 200,000 people from four countries have used this direct-flight and parole program over the past year.

Presumably, the migrants pay for these flights, as Bensman found, but what does that say about their claims to being poor and desperate asylum-seekers with that kind money for private plane trips? How do these fares compare to private commercial air travel, by the way, and does this Uncle Sam air taxi service break even from migrant fares? Does the U.S. also run an air taxi service into the states for U.S. tourists abroad?

What we learn here is that there are actually more illegal migrants getting into the country than even the border surge numbers suggest. Does Congress, or the Constitution say that Uncle Sam needs to run an air taxi service for all self-declared would-be asylum seekers in addition to accommodating them in all other ways? There are more than 200 million migrants who want to move into the states, according to a Galllup poll. Something says 'no.' But what we do know is that making it cheaper and more convenient for illegal migrants who have not applied to come to the country legally will bring in more of them, particularly as word gets around.

As for another migrants-first convenience, work permits, the New York Times reports this:

The Biden administration said late Wednesday that it would allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans already in the United States to live and work legally in the country for 18 months. The decision followed intense advocacy by top New York Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and party leaders in Congress. It will affect about 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country before July 31, temporarily protecting them from removal and waiving a monthslong waiting period for them to seek employment authorization.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed it only protected border surgers from previous surges and that August-and-later crossers "would not be protected." But we know how these things go. The 18-month insta-permit for working in the U.S. will expire, and after an activist pressure campaign, Joe will extend it. The next crop of migrants will be grandfathered in after that, triggering another surge that comes in in anticipation of another work-permit give-a-thon. Constant amnesties beget constant amnesties effectively rendering them permanent. We've already seen this with the continuous extensions of temporary protected status and DACA for certain politically connected sectors of migrants. Anyone who thinks this work-permit handout will be the last one is naive in the extreme.

And one group that isn't naive is the migrants themselves, who, hearing about the instant work permits, will head on north to get one, or to get a chance at one, waiting on the platform for it as if for the next subway. It will come.

That's an incentive for many more to migrate illegally bypassing the usual rules for immigration into the states and getting it all at once.

At a time when migrants are surging and Joe continues to resist all reasonable measures to stop it -- from refusing to build the border wall to ending catch-and-release, it's a heckuva message to send to migrants that if they get in, they get a work permit right off the bat.

Jean-Pierre did say this much about Biden (emphasis added):

“We have taken steps without the help of Republicans in Congress to do everything that we can to deal with this issue,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

"Everything that we can" has a funny sound to, it. Former President Obama offered perspective on this when he reportedly said this about Joe: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.”

Yes, he is doing everything he can ... to f-- things up.

Image: Twitter screen shot.